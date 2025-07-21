Young Couple Executed in Balochistan Over Marriage Choice; Video Sparks Outrage Across Pakistan 

Pakistan has been gripped by shock and outrage since Sunday morning after a harrowing video circulated on social media showing the execution of a young couple in Balochistan.

The disturbing incident reportedly took place in the remote Hanna area of Balochistan in early June, just days before Eid al-Adha.

The footage clearly shows a young woman being shot in the presence of several tribal men.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the incident on his X account, stating that the killing occurred in the first week of June 2025. He added that the victims in the viral video had been identified and that police had been directed to take immediate action.

A case has been registered under terrorism charges on behalf of the state, and one suspect involved in the murder has been arrested. Bugti said that the law “will take its course” in this horrific case.

WARNING: Video contains graphic violence

Reports indicate that the victims were 24-year-old Sheetal, a member of a sub-clan of a Baloch tribe, and 32-year-old Zarak, from another Baloch tribe. The two had married by choice, a decision that enraged Sheetal’s family.

After returning to their native village, the couple was invited to what was described as a family gathering.

In reality, it was a tribal council led by local elders, which ruled that the couple had violated tribal customs and must be executed.

They were taken to a remote mountainous area and shot dead.

The video shows the woman walking among several men before one of her male relatives shoots her with a pistol. Her husband was reportedly killed in a similar manner.

The video’s circulation on social media triggered a wave of grief and fury across Pakistan, with many users demanding justice and an end to such so-called tribal punishments.

Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, told The Media Line, “All legal avenues will be pursued to ensure that those involved in the incident are punished in accordance with the demands of justice.”

Senator Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States and vice president of the Pakistan People’s Party, strongly condemned the killings.

In a statement, Rehman said, “By killing the married couple in such a cruel way, the law and justice were insulted, and the authority of the provincial government was also challenged.”

“Denying someone the right to marry is a violation of basic human rights. Killing people in the name of tribal decisions is a hateful act. The murder of two innocent people is a test for the conscience of all humanity. The killers must be brought to justice,” she emphasized.

The incident has once again cast a harsh spotlight on tribal customs in Balochistan, where traditional codes of honor continue to override constitutional rights and basic human dignity.

In many remote areas of Balochistan, especially among certain tribal communities, decisions about marriage, personal freedom, and social behavior are still governed by informal councils rather than the rule of law.

These councils often hand down brutal punishments—such as death—for individuals, particularly women, who are perceived as defying tribal or family expectations.

The killing of Sheetal and Zarak is a stark reminder of how outdated and patriarchal customs, presented as tradition, can lead to bloodshed and deny individuals their agency.

Just two days before this heart-breaking video surfaced, the Senate of Pakistan passed a law abolishing the death penalty for those who publicly strip women. Critics say such legislation could further endanger women in Pakistan