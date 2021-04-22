ZAKA Co-Founder Yehuda Meshi-Zahav Attempts Suicide

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the co-founder of the world-renowned emergency response organization ZAKA who is accused of committing sexual offenses over several decades, has attempted to commit suicide.

Meshi-Zahav was found unconscious after attempting to hang himself early Thursday morning at his home in Givat Ze’ev in the West Bank, according to Israeli news reports.

He was treated with CPR by emergency services and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Meshi-Zahav stepped down from his position as head of ZAKA in March, after the allegations against him were made public. The allegations came after he was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Israel Prize for lifetime achievement. He relinquished the prize.

Police launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assaults, which is ongoing.