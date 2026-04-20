Zamir’s Memorial Day Message: ‘Our Finest Sons and Daughters Fell in the Line of Duty’ 

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir gave a message on the eve of Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks on Monday, honoring the dead while addressing ongoing military operations and security threats.

In a written order issued for the annual commemoration, Zamir focused on the sacrifice of those killed in Israel’s wars and attacks, calling it a moment when “an entire people gathers in sorrow and carries in its heart the image of Israel’s heroes—our finest sons and daughters who bore the heaviest responsibility and fell in the line of duty.”

He described this year’s observance as the third since Oct. 7, which he called “the terrible disaster of our generation, an open and bleeding wound, giving memory a living and charged meaning—civilians, IDF soldiers, and members of the security forces who risked their lives in the difficult battle.”

Zamir said the legacy of those killed continues to guide Israel’s defense, linking current service members with earlier generations. He wrote that the mission of protecting the country has endured from its founding through decades of military service, enabling the nation to remain “resilient and strong.”

He said Israeli forces remain actively deployed across multiple fronts during what he described as an ongoing campaign. “Even at this time, IDF soldiers stand guard in all arenas: on land, in the air, and at sea,” he wrote, adding that operations also continue in command centers and along front lines.

Referring to recent military action, Zamir said, “We set out on ‘Roaring Lion’ in Iran, and to fight its proxy in Lebanon—and we proved that in the face of threats to the existence of the State of Israel and the security of its citizens, we will stand firm.”

He said Israel would continue to respond forcefully to threats and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to supporting bereaved families.

Zamir concluded by quoting Natan Alterman’s poem “The Silver Platter”: “And the land will be still, the eye of the heavens reddened—and terror will stand, torn-hearted yet breathing.”