Zarif Apologizes for Recorded Comments Skewering Military

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif apologized for recorded comments made public last week, in which he said the country’s diplomacy is mostly influenced by the military. Zarif made the apology on Sunday, days after it was leaked to the public, causing a storm in Tehran.

Zarif, in an Instagram post, also apologized to the family of assassinated Gen. Qassem Soleimani, killed last year in a US drome attack.

The three-hour recording is said to be part of an oral history project documenting the work of the current Iranian government administration.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani ordered an investigation to determine who leaked the recording.