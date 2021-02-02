This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Iran’s Zarif Calls on EU Official to ‘Synchronize’ Return to Nuclear Deal
Mohammad Javad Zarif at the Munich Security Conference in 2019. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates

Iran’s Zarif Calls on EU Official to ‘Synchronize’ Return to Nuclear Deal

The Media Line Staff
02/02/2021

Iran’s foreign minister has called on the European Union’s foreign policy chief to facilitate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal for his country and the United States.

Josep Borrell, who serves as coordinator for the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, could “synchronize” the return of both countries, Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Borrell could “sort of choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the United States and the actions that are needed to be taken by Iran,” he told CNN.

“The United States needs to come back into compliance and Iran will be ready immediately to respond. The timing is not the issue,” he added.

Zarif reiterated during the interview that Iran has no plans to build a nuclear weapon, and that it could have done so some time ago if it had wanted to. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Iran could “in a matter of weeks” enrich enough uranium to develop a nuclear weapon if it continues to violate the nuclear deal.

