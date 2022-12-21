Zelenskyy Heading to US in First Foreign Trip Since Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was heading to the United States on Wednesday, on his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February.

“On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning. He said that he would be meeting with US President Joe Biden to “discuss cooperation between” their two countries. He also said that he would be delivering a speech to Congress and holding “a number of bilateral meetings.”

Zelenskyy has made multiple video appearances in front of influential foreign audiences, as part of his strategy to keep Ukraine’s plight in the public eye.

Last week Time magazine announced that the Ukrainian leader, who has garnered great international acclaim for his conduct since the start of the war, was its person of the year for 2022.