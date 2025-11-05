Zohran Mamdani Elected New York’s First Muslim Mayor, Pledges To Fight Antisemitism as Jewish Groups Voice Alarm

Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City, becoming the first Muslim and first person of South Asian descent to hold the position — and the youngest mayor in more than a century. The 34-year-old Ugandan-born lawmaker, who represents Queens in the state assembly, defeated Independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s general election, according to the Associated Press.

The Democratic socialist’s win marks a major political shift in the nation’s largest city. Mamdani, who rose from relative obscurity to national prominence during a heated primary season, secured the Democratic nomination with a decisive 12-point lead earlier this year. He entered the general election as the clear frontrunner after Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race in September but remained on the ballot.

In his victory speech, Mamdani addressed concerns within the city’s Jewish community over his past statements on Israel and his alignment with progressive anti-Israel groups. “We will build a city that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism,” he declared. At the same time, he pledged to ensure that New York’s Muslim residents “know that they belong — not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power.”

Mamdani, long associated with the Democratic Socialists of America, has faced sharp criticism from Jewish leaders who view his record as deeply troubling. Some have accused him of contributing to a political environment hostile to Israel and to Jewish interests.

At Cuomo’s election-night event in midtown Manhattan, supporters expressed deep unease as results confirmed Mamdani’s win. Many Jewish New Yorkers had backed the former governor, citing concerns over Mamdani’s refusal to denounce the slogan “Globalize the intifada,” his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel, and his past remarks suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested for alleged war crimes if he visits New York.