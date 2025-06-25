Donate
Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Democratic Mayoral Race as Cuomo Concedes
Zohran Mamdani at the Resist Fascism Rally in Bryant Park on Oct. 27, 2024. (Bingjiefu He/Creative Commons)

Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Democratic Mayoral Race as Cuomo Concedes

The Media Line Staff
06/25/2025

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist and state assemblymember from Queens, is on track to win the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded Tuesday night. With 91% of first-choice ballots counted, Mamdani held a lead of more than seven points over Cuomo. Ranked-choice results will be finalized next week, but Cuomo has already acknowledged defeat, telling supporters, “Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night. He deserved it. He won.”

Mamdani’s candidacy has drawn criticism from many Jewish New Yorkers over his positions on Israel. He has publicly supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and defended the slogan “globalize the intifada”—a phrase widely seen as endorsing violence against Jews. He also said he would order the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the city, referencing an unconfirmed warrant from the International Criminal Court.

While Cuomo received support from Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish leaders, Mamdani appealed to younger and progressive voters, helped by an endorsement from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a liberal Zionist.

If elected in November, Mamdani would become the city’s first Muslim mayor. His platform includes sweeping policy proposals such as rent freezes, fare-free public transportation, and government-run grocery stores—ideas that critics argue would be financially burdensome and difficult to implement.

Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 following multiple misconduct allegations, plans to continue his campaign as an independent. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is also running as an independent, raising the possibility of a tightly contested three-way general election.

