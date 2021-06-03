2 Middle East Countries Among Top 10 Nations With Most New COVID-19 Cases

Iran and Turkey rank 6th and 9th respectively for most new cases of the coronavirus worldwide

When the World Health Organization announced on June 2 that it had recorded 3.5 million new COVID-19 infections in the prior week (May 24 – May 30) – a 15 percent decline from the week before, two countries in the Middle East appeared among the top ten nations with the most new cases: Iran had the sixth largest number of cases worldwide with over 69,000; and Turkey had the ninth largest number of new cases at over 57,000.

Despite this, Turkey eased restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on June 1, including loosening weekend curfew rules and allowing small groups of people to be served in restaurants and cafes.

Iranian authorities announced earlier this week that it hopes to begin its first state-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination drive in September. This comes as the death toll from the virus has passed 304,000 in the Islamic Republic.

Also on June 1, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees sounded the alarm over an increase in cases of the coronavirus among asylum seekers in several countries, including Pakistan and Iran, as they often lack access to vaccines.

The same day, Algeria partially unsealed its borders for air travel, allowing foreign visitors entry for the first time in over a year. Algeria’s land and sea borders remain shut.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also announced Tuesday that it would start running COVID-19 vaccination drives in Houthi rebel-held parts of Yemen beginning next week, according to Reuters.

Human Rights Watch denounced the group this week for impeding aid organizations in their quest to deliver doses of the vaccine. However, multiple representatives from the WHO told The Media Line that the Houthis were initially amenable to easing distribution of the shots until tensions rose between the group and the Biden administration.

The WHO announced approval of China’s Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on June 1. This comes as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are delivering booster shots to recipients of Sinopharm, the first Chinese vaccine to be approved for emergency use by the organization, over concerns about the vaccination’s efficacy. Despite the fact that nearly half of its population is vaccinated, Bahrain has experienced a surge in new cases.

On June 2, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that he aims to have 40% of the population vaccinated by December 31, according to Reuters. Locally produced shots will become available to the public starting next month. A day earlier, the Daily News Egypt reported that Hala El-Said, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, said that the country’s next fiscal year budget would be devoted entirely to alleviating the economic burden caused by the pandemic.

Kuwait’s government-sponsored KUNA news reported June 2 that the country has granted permission for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy medication, to be used to fight lower-level cases of the coronavirus. The UAE and Bahrain are the only other nations in the MENA region to green light the therapeutic antibody course of treatment.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 1:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday:

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 76,628 3,068 58,070 15,490 Algeria 129,640 3,490 90,281 35,869 Bahrain 244,726 1,031 216,832 26,863 Cyprus 72,573 361 69,997 2,215 Djibouti 11,542 154 11,381 7 Egypt 264,557 15,178 193,491 55,888 Iran 2,945,100 80,658 2,508,907 355,535 Iraq 1,214,367 16,462 1,129,221 68,684 Israel 839,517 6,415 832,764 338 Jordan 737,888 9,489 718,123 10,276 Kuwait 311,846 1,779 296,242 13,825 Lebanon 540,844 7,740 520,717 12,387 Libya 186,567 3,132 172,637 10,798 Mauritania 19,650 464 18,614 572 Morocco 520,028 9,160 507,838 3,030 Oman 220,702 2,385 202,021 16,296 Pakistan 926,695 21,022 852,574 53,099 Palestinian Territories 309,333 3,509 301,443 4,381 Qatar 218,080 563 214,377 3,140 Saudi Arabia 454,217 7,408 436,884 9,925 Somalia 14,691 770 6,846 7,075 Sudan 35,656 2,662 29,364 3,630 Syria 24,559 1,778 21,614 1,167 Tunisia 348,911 12,793 306,354 29,764 Turkey 5,263,697 47,768 5,131,453 84,476 United Arab Emirates 576,947 1,689 556,549 18,709 Yemen 6,759 1,323 3,472 1,964 Total 16,515,720 262,251 15,408,066 845,403

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.