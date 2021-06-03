Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Middle East Countries Among Top 10 Nations With Most New COVID-19 Cases
Health
Life Lines
roundup
coronavirus
COVID-19
MENA
Middle East
Statistics

2 Middle East Countries Among Top 10 Nations With Most New COVID-19 Cases

Tara Kavaler
06/03/2021

Iran and Turkey rank 6th and 9th respectively for most new cases of the coronavirus worldwide

When the World Health Organization announced on June 2 that it had recorded 3.5 million new COVID-19 infections in the prior week (May 24 – May 30) – a 15 percent decline from the week before, two countries in the Middle East appeared among the top ten nations with the most new cases: Iran had the sixth largest number of cases worldwide with over 69,000; and Turkey had the ninth largest number of new cases at over 57,000.

Despite this, Turkey eased restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on June 1, including loosening weekend curfew rules and allowing small groups of people to be served in restaurants and cafes.

Iranian authorities announced earlier this week that it hopes to begin its first state-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination drive in September. This comes as the death toll from the virus has passed 304,000 in the Islamic Republic.

Also on June 1, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees sounded the alarm over an increase in cases of the coronavirus among asylum seekers in several countries, including Pakistan and Iran, as they often lack access to vaccines.

The same day, Algeria partially unsealed its borders for air travel, allowing foreign visitors entry for the first time in over a year. Algeria’s land and sea borders remain shut.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also announced Tuesday that it would start running COVID-19 vaccination drives in Houthi rebel-held parts of Yemen beginning next week, according to Reuters.

Human Rights Watch denounced the group this week for impeding aid organizations in their quest to deliver doses of the vaccine. However, multiple representatives from the WHO told The Media Line that the Houthis were initially amenable to easing distribution of the shots until tensions rose between the group and the Biden administration.

The WHO announced approval of China’s Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on June 1. This comes as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are delivering booster shots to recipients of Sinopharm, the first Chinese vaccine to be approved for emergency use by the organization, over concerns about the vaccination’s efficacy. Despite the fact that nearly half of its population is vaccinated, Bahrain has experienced a surge in new cases.

On June 2, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that he aims to have 40% of the population vaccinated by December 31, according to Reuters. Locally produced shots will become available to the public starting next month. A day earlier, the Daily News Egypt reported that Hala El-Said, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, said that the country’s next fiscal year budget would be devoted entirely to alleviating the economic burden caused by the pandemic.

Kuwait’s government-sponsored KUNA news reported June 2 that the country has granted permission for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy medication, to be used to fight lower-level cases of the coronavirus. The UAE and Bahrain are the only other nations in the MENA region to green light the therapeutic antibody course of treatment.

 

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 1:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday:

 

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan76,6283,06858,07015,490
Algeria129,6403,49090,28135,869
Bahrain244,7261,031216,83226,863
Cyprus72,57336169,9972,215
Djibouti11,54215411,3817
Egypt264,55715,178193,49155,888
Iran2,945,10080,6582,508,907355,535
Iraq1,214,36716,4621,129,22168,684
Israel839,5176,415832,764338
Jordan737,8889,489718,12310,276
Kuwait311,8461,779296,24213,825
Lebanon540,8447,740520,71712,387
Libya186,5673,132172,63710,798
Mauritania19,65046418,614572
Morocco520,0289,160507,8383,030
Oman220,7022,385202,02116,296
Pakistan926,69521,022852,57453,099
Palestinian Territories309,3333,509301,4434,381
Qatar218,080563214,3773,140
Saudi Arabia454,2177,408436,8849,925
Somalia14,6917706,8467,075
Sudan35,6562,66229,3643,630
Syria24,5591,77821,6141,167
Tunisia348,91112,793306,35429,764
Turkey5,263,69747,7685,131,45384,476
United Arab Emirates576,9471,689556,54918,709
Yemen6,7591,3233,4721,964
Total16,515,720262,25115,408,066845,403

 

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.