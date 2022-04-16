A Master’s Degree in Happiness? Israeli-Born Expert To Helm First-of-Its-Kind Program

New offering at small university in New Jersey is drawing outsize interest

Israelis are, statistically speaking, as happy as they have ever been. In fact, one Israeli is preparing to lead a master’s degree course on the subject of happiness.

Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey announced recently the introduction of the world’s first master of arts in happiness studies, slated to launch in a fully virtual format for the private liberal arts university’s fall semester. The announcement coincided with the annual United Nations International Day of Happiness and its corresponding World Happiness Index, on which Israel climbed three spots to ninth place, its highest-ever rank. Israel came in at 12 on the list last year, up from 14 in 2020.

The fully accredited Centenary program will be directed by Israeli-born happiness expert and author Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy, who achieved American recognition when he taught a happiness class at Harvard University that turned into one of the most popular courses on campus, called “The Science of Happiness.” After 15 years abroad, Ben-Shahar returned to Israel to teach happiness at IDC Herzliya, recently renamed Reichman University.

“In so many ways, ultimately what we teach is not a field of study. We teach ourselves. It’s through that lens, having been raised in Israel, raised Orthodox that, of course, plays a part in everything I teach,” Ben-Shahar told The Media Line.

“The amazing thing is how much overlap there is between the modern science of happiness and the ancient wisdom, whether it’s from Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers) or in the Torah, so I’m bringing these ideas into the curriculum,” he said.

This is the right program at the right time. What I've seen over the last two years talking to patients is that, coming out of the pandemic, there will be a continuing need in every component in life to better understand the human experience and quality of life.

Ben-Shahar wrote the international bestsellers Happier and Being Happy, which have been translated into 25 languages. He also co-wrote two children’s books in Hebrew about real people who applied the principles of positive psychology to cope with difficulties.

The partnership with Centenary has been in the works for about a year and is much broader than just one course. It will encompass an entire master’s degree program of 30 credit hours and will take a year and a half to complete. Unlike happiness-related coursework at other universities, which are generally taught through a psychology-related prism, the Centenary program is intended for students across a wide range of disciplines, including not only psychology but also philosophy, neuroscience, finance, business, literature, coaching, religion, music and more, to explore the implications of happiness for individuals, the workplace and broader society.

“This is the right program at the right time. What I’ve seen over the last two years talking to patients is that, coming out of the pandemic, there will be a continuing need in every component of life to better understand the human experience and quality of life. Now is the right time to train leaders across all disciplines,” Dr. Brian Morgen, associate professor of counseling at Centenary, who helped develop the happiness studies curriculum, told The Media Line.

In a February/March 2022 survey, the American Psychological Association concluded that the war in Ukraine and rising inflation have compounded the extreme stress, loss, and grief Americans are still experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In the national poll, 87% of respondents reported that they feel like there’s been a constant stream of crises, with no break.

“There are two main objectives for students in this degree program. Firstly, it’s to learn the rigorous, evidence-based foundation of the field, and be exposed to scientific research in all courses. Secondly, how do you apply this in a family setting, in the workplace, in schools, or in a therapeutic or coaching vocation? The only limit is the number of disciplines out there,” said Ben-Shahar.

“There’s an introductory course which looks at what positive psychology has to say, what Aristotle and Maimonides have to say, but also a look at (Victorian-era British novelist) Mary Ann Evans, for example. There’s a course on literature in happiness, a course on political leaders who applied some of these ideas, economists, historians, the study and practice of the human condition from the perspective of well-being. It’s a highly practical degree, resting on a scientific foundation,” Ben-Shahar added.

Dr. Bruce Murphy, president at Centenary, told The Media Line that interest in the course was immediate and is growing.

“I made the announcement (about the master’s degree program) at 10 pm on a Friday evening and before I got on a plane at noon the next day, five people had applied. By that Monday, it was up to 16 applicants. The newest numbers show that 132 people applied. We’ve already admitted eight, with over 30 additional requests for information. Thirty percent of that number is from international students. This is out of our normal zone for Centenary,” said Murphy, who helms the small, private liberal arts school located 52 miles west of New York City, with a student enrollment of approximately 1,100 undergraduate students, and 830 graduate students. The hope is that 100 students will begin the happiness studies master’s program in October.

Many organizations now have a chief happiness officer. Certainly, a degree like the one we are offering would be a major qualification.

The coursework appears intended at least in part for mid-career business leaders, counselors, and human resources specialists.

“Many organizations now have a chief happiness officer. Certainly, a degree like the one we are offering would be a major qualification. This is not just for a human resources director, who might be putting on classes, workshops, etc., to raise the level of well-being and happiness. This knowledge and experience apply to the CEO, too,” said Murphy.

While it is fairly obvious what recruiters can tell about a candidate with a master’s degree in business, law, or political science, they may be puzzled as to what to make of an applicant with a master’s in happiness studies. Murphy thinks the answer, though, is obvious.

“Hire them!” he said in response to the question.

Ben-Shahar says that’s exactly the point. After all, Israelis aren’t just consistently ranked as some of the happiest people in the world, but limited research suggests that Israelis are some of the world’s happiest employees, as well. And the Centenary degree program is structured to build the next generation of organizational leaders who have happiness at the forefront of their agendas.

“How is it that there is a field of study for psychology, history, biology, business, medicine … you name it, but there is no field of study for happiness? Yes, there is (the study of) positive psychology, but that is just the psychology of happiness. What about what philosophers had to say about it, and theologians and historians and literature and film,” said Ben-Shahar.

“I decided to help create an interdisciplinary field of study that will bring to bear all of the ideas from these different disciplines on one of life’s most important questions, which is how can we become happier,” he said.