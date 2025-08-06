After Devastating Forest Fires, Cafe and Visitors Center Revives Spirits in Jerusalem Hills 

The center marks KKL-JNF’s first public opening in the Jerusalem Hills since April’s wildfires burned 26,000 dunams

Following the wildfires that burned thousands of acres this spring in central Israel, and nearly two years of war after October 7, Keren Kayemet L’Israel–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) hosted the opening of its new visitor center and the Sataf Café this Monday in the Sataf national forest.

The opening is the first new public site in the Jerusalem hills since the April and May Forest fires that burned about 26,000 dunams—approximately 10 square miles—an estimated two-thirds of which were under the environmental organization’s management, according to KKL-JNF.

Anat Gold, the KKL-JNF director of the center region, said the Sataf forest was the last place where the forest fires stopped.

Following the fires, there was speculation arson was to blame for the blazes. Although arson is not officially off the table, Ifat Ovadia-Luski, the chairwoman of KKL-JNF, claimed there was no evidence for this.

“There is no proof it was arson,” Ovadia-Luski told The Media Line. However, she did not rule out a manmade cause. “It’s always some kind of human involvement.”

“All the forest fires and the open landscape fires in Israel are manmade, but most of them are not on purpose,” Gold told The Media Line. She said the first fire at the beginning of April was caused by agricultural work at the Ta’oz moshav in central Israel.

She explained that though KKL-JNF is not responsible for fighting fires, it does a lot to prevent them. This includes placing barriers around communities in the forest, promoting grazing to clean the forest floor, and planting wide-leaf tree species.

“We also lead forces because we know the forest better than, let’s say, the Forest Authority,” she said, describing how they help during fires. “They trust in us, that we will lead them at the field.”

Ovadia-Luski explained that autumn is a bad season for forest fires because of its unpredictability as it changes from summer to winter, but she said they are preparing for it.

Gold said one difficulty with the center region is the proximity to cities, which means a higher chance of people starting fires. She also noted this is a drought year and said the Banias River waterfall in the north of Israel is dry.

With the area already boasting a million visitors per year, Gold told The Media Line she believes the café will attract new people to the place. She explained that with the beautiful view, it’s the best option for those looking for a unique coffeehouse.

Nestled in the Jerusalem hills, surrounded by trees shading from the hot July sun and birds chirping as cooling breezes drift by, visitors can sip their coffee and enjoy a fresh pastry overlooking the scenic Sataf national forest.

The Sataf Café boasts a variety of fresh pastries, refreshing drinks and rich coffee. One treat in particular, a creamy puff pastry, is worth noting. It is named in honor of Sgt. Maj. Yorai Cohen, a police officer of the Yamam counterterrorism unit who died on October 7 while fighting Hamas terrorists.

His aunt, Stephanie Biton, is the café’s pastry chef and created the pastry in honor of her nephew, who left behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter. A relative of Cohen said he loved his aunt’s pastries.

Gold explained the building is designed to blend in with its surroundings, so people aren’t looking out from Jerusalem and seeing a monstrous building.

This includes using local architectural style and a roof planted on one side with native vegetation, according to KKL-JNF. With construction of the building starting in 2023, Gold told The Media Line the building schedule was not changed following October 7, but daily and routine works in the forest area were affected.

Ovadia-Luski highlighted the role connecting with nature serves in mental rehabilitation, especially after the last two years. She mentioned a festival at the beginning of July dedicated to creating an open space for connecting to nature, and that these initiatives are meant to provide opportunities for healing and emotional restoration.