Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Award-winning Documentary ‘The Last Sermon’ Set for Digital Release (with VIDEO)
Jack Baxter (center) accepts the 'Prix de l’Espoir’ (Prize of Hope) award at the closing ceremony of the 6th International Human Rights Film Festival of Tunis in February. (Courtesy Jack Baxter)
Life Lines
Religion
Tel Aviv
suicide bombing
Last Sermon
Documentary
digital release
Middle East

Award-winning Documentary ‘The Last Sermon’ Set for Digital Release (with VIDEO)

The Media Line Staff
10/28/2020

Movie follows survivors of Tel Aviv suicide bombing as they travel across Europe in bid to understand religious extremism

The award-winning documentary film The Last Sermon is set to premiere on digital platforms on December 15, Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company and leading distributor of independent films, has announced.

Directed and produced by Jack Baxter and Joshua Faudem, the movie follows the two filmmakers, who survived the 2003 suicide bombing attack at Mike’s Place music bar in Tel Aviv, as they travel across Europe in a bid to uncover the roots of religious extremism.

The Tel Aviv bombing was perpetrated by British Muslims affiliated with Hamas and the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades at the height of the Second Intifada, resulting in the deaths of three people and wounding of 50 others.

In the film, Baxter and Faudem visit refugee camps, mosques and other sites as they attempt to learn more about the terrorists who tried to kill them.

Jack Baxter and Joshua Faudem are shown in London in 2017. (Avi Levi)

The Last Sermon had its world premiere at the 2020 International Human Rights Film Festival in Tunis, where it won the Prix de l’Espoir. In the United States, the film premiered at the 10th Queens World Film Festival, where it won Best Documentary Feature and the Truth Seeker Award.

To view the film trailer, click below.

“I truly believe that The Last Sermon of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, has the power to change the perceptions of Muslims and non-Muslims alike,” Baxter told The Media Line.

I truly believe that The Last Sermon of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, has the power to change the perceptions of Muslims and non-Muslims alike

“It is a message of our common humanity, regardless of race and ethnicity, that needs to be known and understood by everyone, everywhere. Our film is a vehicle to communicate that sentiment to a worldwide audience,” he said.

Felice Friedson, president and CEO of The Media Line and a producer of The Last Sermon, said: “Jack Baxter and Joshua Faudem faced evil in the eye the day Mike’s Place was blown up. The Last Sermon is a film that sheds light on their search for understanding Islam.”

Jack Baxter and Joshua Faudem faced evil in the eye the day Mike’s Place was blown up. The Last Sermon is a film that sheds light on their search for understanding Islam

A version with German subtitles will be released before the wider global digital release, with a 48-hour public streaming window exclusively within Germany from December 4 to 6.

The event will feature Dr. Iyad Al-Dajani, a Palestinian peacemaker and reconciliation scholar, as well as a musical performance from Palestinian-Syrian refugee Aeham Ahmad, also known as “The Pianist of Yarmouk.”

Funds raised from the event are earmarked for the Moabit hilft e.V. Refugee Aid Initiative in Berlin, which is featured in the documentary.

Baxter notes he is hoping to broadcast the film in Israel as well in December, pending distribution deals that are already in the works.

“When I awoke from my coma after three days at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, the reporters asked me what I thought about the two British Muslim terrorists who attacked Mike’s Place,” he recounted.

“I told them that the essence of Islam is Prophet Muhammad’s Last Sermon, and ‘murder’ is not part of Islam,” he said. “I believed that in 2003, and I stand by it now in 2020.”

I told them that the essence of Islam is Prophet Muhammad’s Last Sermon, and ‘murder’ is not part of Islam. I believed that in 2003, and I stand by it now in 2020

Friedson moderated an interfaith panel that included Dijani, Baxter, Faudem, Rabbi Yehuda Glick, Imam Mustafa Sway, Osnat Kollek, Rabbi Michael Melchior and journalist Dima Abu Maria.

“The Media Line was proudly involved in the opening stages of production and is delighted to see this documentary given the exposure it well deserves,” she said.

NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.