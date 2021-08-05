Protecting Truth During Tension

Bahrain, Qatar, UAE to Move From Red to Amber on UK Travel List
Health
Life Lines
Travel
roundup
coronavirus
COVID-19
Middle East
MENA
Statistics
United Kingdom
travel restrictions
Bahrain
Qatar

Bahrain, Qatar, UAE to Move From Red to Amber on UK Travel List

Steven Ganot
08/05/2021

Change means no hotel quarantine requirement for travelers to Britain from these countries

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced in a tweet late Wednesday that Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as India, would be recategorized as amber, rather than red, on the UK’s “traffic light” system for travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK assigns countries green (low risk), amber (medium risk) or red (high risk) status based on COVID-19 risk. Travelers to Britain from red countries must quarantine at a hotel for 10 days.

The changes to the list will go into effect on Sunday, August 8 at 4 am British Summer Time.

All travelers aged 11 or older must take a coronavirus test within 10 days before arrival in the UK. In addition, all travelers except those aged 4 and under must take a COVID-19 PCR test on or before their second day in Britain.

Travelers coming from countries on the amber list are required to home-quarantine for 10 days, taking a PCR test on days 2 and 8. They also have a “test to release” option on day 5. Different rules apply for fully vaccinated people arriving from EU countries and US.

Those coming from red-list countries must quarantine at a hotel for 10 days, taking a PCR test on days 2 and 8.

Israel (including Jerusalem) is the only MENA country on Britain’s green list. It is considered on the green watchlist, meaning that it is in danger of being reclassified.

Amber list countries in the Middle East and North Africa include Algeria, Cyprus, Djibouti, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen and, from Aug. 8 at 4 am BST, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The MENA countries on Britain’s red list include Afghanistan, Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, and, until Aug. 8 at 4 am BST, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

 

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan149,3616,864101,32941,168
Algeria176,7244,404118,40953,911
Bahrain269,6171,384267,2201,013
Cyprus103,88943080,17823,281
Djibouti11,65515611,4918
Egypt284,47216,550232,17935,743
Iran4,019,08492,1943,444,798482,092
Iraq1,673,08418,9381,494,760159,386
Israel887,5136,503855,54725,463
Jordan774,55410,082752,62411,848
Kuwait400,9792,351388,8809,748
Lebanon565,8967,921537,65320,322
Libya260,9513,635195,63961,677
Mauritania26,90258122,8593,462
Morocco653,28610,015582,69260,579
Oman297,7243,889281,72412,111
Pakistan1,053,66023,635952,61677,409
Palestinian Territories317,4043,609312,3201,475
Qatar226,874601224,2851,988
Saudi Arabia529,9958,284511,31810,393
Somalia15,6588327,6617,165
Sudan37,1382,77630,8673,495
Syria26,0441,91922,0192,106
Tunisia602,75720,550530,54551,662
Turkey5,822,48751,7675,478,185292,535
United Arab Emirates686,9811,965664,13020,886
Yemen7,0961,3804,2511,465
Total19,881,785303,21518,106,1791,472,391

