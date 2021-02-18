Best of Times, Worst of Times with Mideast Vaccination Efforts

Outside Israel, a global leader in COVID inoculations, just 1% of Middle East has been vaccinated, some with just a single dose

The World Health Organization announced on February 15 that, aside from Israeli residents, just 1% of the Middle East’s inhabitants had received at least one dose of the corona vaccine.

In Tunisia, for example, the AFP reports that citizens of the sole country to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring as a nascent democracy will not receive their first Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots until March.

In addition, the Gaza Strip just received its first 1,000 doses Wednesday, courtesy of the Russians, who supplied their own Sputnik V vaccine.

The WHO report excluded Israel, one of the global leaders in coronavirus inoculation distribution. The Jewish state is faring far better by this measure than its closest ally, the United States.

“When you look at the [number of] vaccinations per 100 people … Israel is way up there with 78 doses per 100 people, compared to the United States, which has 16.7 doses per 100 people,” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Wednesday at a press conference.

This announcement comes as Israel is set to lift closures Sunday on libraries, nonessential shops, and malls, among other places.

Sporting events, gyms, and hotels are among the venues set to open that will be exclusive to those who have had both doses of the vaccine or have contracted the virus and fully recovered. They will demonstrate that they fit the prescribed criteria by showing a “green pass,” which is not yet available to the public.

Bahrain became the first Gulf Cooperation Council country to launch a green passport on February 17. Applicable subscribers can use the BeAware app to show that at least two weeks have passed since they received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, giving them maximum protection from the virus.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 12 noon Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 55,557 2,430 48,626 4,501 Algeria 111,247 2,947 76,489 31,811 Bahrain 115,057 410 107,016 7,631 Cyprus 32,828 227 2,057 30,544 Djibouti 6,006 63 5,868 75 Egypt 175,677 10,150 136,081 29,446 Iran 1,550,142 59,264 1,324,231 166,647 Iraq 653,557 13,204 611,036 29,317 Israel 740,527 5,486 682,285 52,756 Jordan 355,106 4,503 330,805 19,798 Kuwait 180,505 1,019 168,420 11,066 Lebanon 346,080 4,152 250,994 90,934 Libya 128,348 2,056 112,731 13,561 Mauritania 17,041 432 16,315 294 Morocco 479,579 8,517 461,466 9,596 Oman 138,494 1,549 130,084 6,861 Pakistan 567,261 12,488 530,597 24,176 Palestinian Territories 170,527 1,948 158,709 9,870 Qatar 159,053 256 149,031 9,766 Saudi Arabia 373,702 6,445 364,646 2,611 Somalia 5,500 172 3,750 1,578 Sudan 28,025 1,864 22,606 3,555 Syria 15,001 987 8,903 5,111 Tunisia 225,116 7,651 185,421 32,044 Turkey 2,609,359 27,738 2,496,833 84,788 United Arab Emirates 361,877 1,073 347,366 13,438 Yemen 2,151 618 1,431 102 Total 9,603,323 177,649 8,733,797 691,877

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.