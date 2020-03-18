Donate
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, observing a coronavirus travel ban, is shown in his Lisbon office on March 17 as he participates remotely in a conference of the European Council. (Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Working around Coronavirus (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

03/18/2020

The Media Line speaks with Ellie Somogyi of Veidan, a Tel Aviv-area conferencing firm – who says business is up

Saudi Arabia, which this year is chairing the G20, is calling for an emergency summit to discuss coronavirus. Fittingly, the summit would be virtual, limiting physical contact.

To learn more about virtual conferencing – and whether coronavirus has had an impact on business – The Media Line spoke with Ellie Somogyi, virtual events manager for Veidan, a conferencing firm near Tel Aviv.

