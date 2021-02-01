Caribbean Nations Turn to Israeli Experts to Boost Food Security During Pandemic (with VIDEO)

Initiative will introduce Caribbean farmers and entrepreneurs to agricultural technologies that optimize food production

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing disruption of global food systems, several Caribbean nations are turning to Israeli expertise to help them increase their agricultural self-sufficiency.

Israeli non-profit organization Volcani International Partnerships and the Caribbean Israel Leadership Coalition are launching an initiative aimed at introducing agricultural know-how and technologies to the Caribbean. Israel is considered to be a global leader in food and agricultural technologies.

As part of the campaign, the organizations will host a series of free webinars on Smart Farming, an emerging concept that seeks to apply modern information and communication technologies to the agricultural arena in order to optimize food production. Hundreds of farmers and agritech entrepreneurs in the Bahamas, Anguilla, Aruba and Barbados are expected to attend the virtual event.

The Media Line spoke with Tali Gottlieb, COO at Volcani International Partnerships, to discuss the new initiative.