Children Create Art Amid Chaos of Conflict

For World Children’s Day, The Media Line showcases artwork by children from conflict zones, emphasizing their strength despite adversity

November 20 is World Children’s Day, a day dedicated to promoting international unity, raising awareness of children’s rights, and improving their welfare. Yet, as wars and conflicts continue, children remain among the most vulnerable—innocent victims enduring the harshest consequences of human tragedy. Their pain, often too profound for words, finds expression in art. Through drawings, children channel their anguish onto paper, revealing emotions that transcend borders and politics.

Bringing these voices to the forefront, The Media Line showcases artwork by children from Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Russia, emphasizing the resilience of young hearts caught in conflict. Efforts were made to include art from children in Armenia and Sudan, but such contributions were not available by the time of publication.

Israel

I felt broken and betrayed and wanted to express the emotional storm I was in by creating an imperfect painting with torn pieces of papers, glass, and glue

In Israel, Josy Bloomin, an eighth-grade student at Ironi Hey High School in Haifa, expressed her feelings through art. “I felt broken and betrayed and wanted to express the emotional storm I was in by creating an imperfect painting with torn pieces of papers, glass, and glue,” shared Bloomin. Her artwork was created just a month after the October 7 massacre.

The Conflict in Israel

The war that began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel, has had devastating consequences for the country and its people. The initial attack resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, including both civilians and security personnel. Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli communities near the Gaza border, perpetrating atrocities such as mass killings, rape, and torture. Additionally, 252 individuals were abducted and taken to Gaza as hostages, with 122 still in captivity as of November 2024.

Rocket and drone attacks have bombarded Israel from multiple fronts. Over 13,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza, 12,400 from Hezbollah in Lebanon, and 400 projectiles, including ballistic missiles, from Iran. Yemen and Syria have also contributed to the assault with 180 and 60 attacks, respectively.

These coordinated assaults have placed immense pressure on Israel’s defense systems, including the Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of incoming threats. The war has also displaced approximately 200,000 Israelis.

The psychological toll of the conflict has been immense. Survivors have recounted harrowing experiences of violence, and the broader population continues to grapple with heightened levels of fear, anxiety, and grief. Mental health services are overwhelmed with cases of trauma, particularly among children and families who have lost loved ones or been uprooted from their homes.

Internationally, the war has fueled a dramatic rise in antisemitism. Jewish communities worldwide have reported increased hate crimes, vandalism of synagogues, and violent rhetoric. Demonstrations in major cities often escalate into anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment, exacerbating fears among Jewish populations globally.

Economically, the conflict has disrupted daily life across Israel. Businesses in affected regions have closed, and agricultural activities in border communities have been significantly hindered. The government has mobilized resources to support displaced residents, but the scale of the crisis presents ongoing challenges.

Gaza

Art has also provided solace in Gaza. Muhammad Timraz, former owner of Gray Café in Gaza and founder of the Heart of Gaza project, uses art to support children aged 3 to 17. “The project is a platform for the most vulnerable voices, presenting their artwork inside a tent in Deir al-Balah, which accommodates 12 children in each session,” Timraz told The Media Line.

Internationally, the project has expanded with its first exhibition held in Sligo, Ireland, in July 2024. It has since spread to the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France, fostering global dialogue through art workshops.

On October 28, 2024, the first exhibition, titled “Art from the Outside,” was held at the artists’ tent in Deir al-Balah, showcasing artworks created in Chicago, reflecting this cross-border interaction.

“Children must be protected and must live life despite the war. My goal is to preserve their childhood and provide these activities as a form of escapism,” concluded Timraz.

The Conflict in Gaza

In response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza, leading to widespread destruction, death, and internal displacement.

By early November 2024, over 43,000 Palestinians had been killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), including 13,000 children, and more than 102,000 were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Approximately 1.9 million Gazans—90% of the population—were displaced. Many fled repeatedly, some up to 10 times, as Israeli bombardments targeted residential and civilian infrastructure. Between 30% and 60% of Gaza’s structures were destroyed or damaged, including private homes, schools, and medical facilities.

Only 1,160 humanitarian trucks entered Gaza in October 2024, a fraction of the 500 trucks typically allowed daily before the conflict. The lack of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and clean water, has left over 90% of the population facing crisis-level food insecurity.

The local economy has been decimated after more than a year of conflict, and experts estimate it will take 80 years to clear all the rubble from the Strip.

Additionally, over 35,000 children have lost one or both parents, compounding the social trauma.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, Adriana Hajj, a Lebanese painter and art therapist, launched the Art Heals initiative to help children displaced by the war.

“During times of war, a sense of helplessness often overwhelms those not directly involved in community relief efforts. In response, we chose to contribute in the best way we could by launching the Art Heals campaign, led by me with the support of my sister and Rayan Hayek. We visited shelters in Aaley, in the Mount Lebanon area, where many families have been displaced. The goal was to provide displaced Lebanese children a safe space to express their emotions and cope with trauma through creative expression using art as a fun and therapeutic tool,” said Adriana Hajj, a renowned Lebanese painter and art therapist, to The Media Line.

Art Heals seeks to offer children hope and emotional relief to cope with their fear, sadness, and pain after losing their safe environments and homes.

“In art therapy sessions, children are provided with tools such as canvases, paints, and other mediums and are encouraged to draw freely to express their emotions. As an art therapist, I can interpret their feelings through these paintings,” explained Adriana.

Even though they have been displaced, children still feel a strong connection to their homeland

“Even though they have been displaced, children still feel a strong connection to their homeland. This was evident in their drawings, which often featured their homes, the Lebanese mountains, and the national flag. While boys tended to draw landscapes and familiar places, girls frequently included symbols of hope, like the sun and butterflies. However, a sense of sadness was also clear—some flags seemed to cry out in pain, and black hearts appeared in many drawings, especially from the girls. The overall tone of their work blended hope with deep sorrow,” added Adriana.

Adriana shared moments from the experience that deeply touched her: “A young girl named Leah ran after us as we were leaving the shelter, begging us to take her home in our car. Another boy asked for extra drawing tools, saying it was his only way to release his pain and feel understood. Even the parents joined in toward the end, becoming emotional as they expressed their feelings on the canvas. It was truly an intense and unforgettable experience.”

At the end of the session, Adriana worked with the children to create a collective painting, asking each one to write their name and add a hopeful, positive drawing. Together, they created an artwork filled with uplifting messages of hope.

Adriana collaborated on the Art Heals project with her sister, Eliane Al Hajj, who funded the project through the media consultancy company that she founded, MEDIUM.

Eliane shared: “Help initiatives during war are often focused on meeting basic needs such as food, clothing, and water, but addressing mental health is equally crucial, especially for children who may carry these emotional scars for the rest of their lives.”

“We view the new generation as Lebanon’s future, and protecting their mental health is essential. Given our expertise in art, as an art and media agency, we understand how important it is for art to have a positive impact on society. This is why I decided to fund and support this campaign,” she added.

For this first-time initiative, they invited Rayan Hayek, a well-known Lebanese social media figure and Forbes Middle East Under 30 listee, to help promote the campaign.

“I was so happy to be part of this initiative when Adriana reached out to me. I came thinking I would be the one spreading positive energy, but the children amazed me with their incredible positivity, resilience, and immense love for Lebanon. It was such a touching experience that I had tears in my eyes,” added Rayan Hayek.

“This is just the beginning. We have plans to expand this initiative even further, all for the sake of Lebanese children,” Adriana said. “We are funding this initiative ourselves and would love to collaborate with organizations or platforms in the future to take this project to greater heights,” she concluded.

The Conflict in Lebanon

The 2024 Lebanese war began on September 23, 2024, with a significant escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. This followed nearly a year of heightened cross-border tensions, intensified by Hezbollah’s support for Gaza during Israel’s operations there. On September 27, Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, further inflaming the conflict. By October 1, 2024, Israel initiated a ground invasion into southern Lebanon, causing widespread destruction to villages and infrastructure.

So far, the conflict has caused 3,200 deaths, including at least 200 children, and injured over 14,200, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Approximately 1.2 million people—nearly one-fifth of Lebanon’s population—have been displaced, severely straining resources and escalating the humanitarian crisis.

Ukraine

In Ukraine, Tanya Guralnik, an art therapist from Vinnytsia, helps children displaced by the war. “These are drawings made by children from cities that no longer exist—Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and others,” Guralnik told The Media Line.

“We saw how children became aggressive and hyperactive. Their drawings are filled with red, black, and depictions of blood. They often draw Putin hanging from gallows or executed. I remember one boy who drew a tank firing at Putin, and the caption on his drawing read, ‘I want to go home.’ But I knew he no longer had a home to return to—his house was gone,” Guralnik said. “Stories like this are countless. And it’s even harder for children from dysfunctional families, with alcoholic parents, which is sadly not uncommon.”

The Conflict in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, escalating from the earlier annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the occupation of parts of the Donbas region in 2014. The conflict is considered Europe’s deadliest since World War II.

As of November 2024, the United Nations reports over 12,000 civilian deaths, 26,000 injuries, and nearly 4 million internally displaced people, including almost 1 million children. Over 6 million have sought refuge abroad. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has disclosed that approximately 31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have lost their lives.

Russia currently occupies one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including most of the Donbas region and the Sea of Azov coast. Numerous reports document severe human rights abuses by Russian forces, including rape, torture, and the execution of prisoners of war. The United Nations has identified patterns of sexual violence against both civilians and military personnel, with survivors reporting rape, forced nudity, and other forms of sexual abuse. Additionally, Ukrainian prisoners of war have been subjected to torture, including beatings, electric shocks, and mock executions.

The war has inflicted severe damage on Ukraine’s economy, with direct war damages estimated at $152 billion and reconstruction costs projected at $486 billion. Ukraine’s economic activity remains heavily reliant on Western financial aid from countries such as the US, the UK, and European Union member states, having received over $100 billion.

Russia

The ongoing war in Russia has deeply affected both society and families. Alla S. and her four children, displaced from their home in the Belgorod region, grapple with constant emotional challenges.

At 12 years old, Alla’s eldest daughter is particularly sensitive to the conflict. “She fully understands the seriousness and fear of what’s happening,” Alla explained. Despite the hardships, the child embraces Ukrainians warmly, making an effort to build friendships and find connections. “For a time, she would hide that we are Russian, instead claiming to be from other post-Soviet nations—anything but Russian,” Alla recounted.

Returning to Russia is not an option for Alla and her children. Their relatives, including the children’s grandmother, remain there. “The children often dream about their grandmother,” Alla said, recalling times when they cried out of fear at the thought of going back to Russia.

The other day, she was dissolving a cough tablet, and when it started fizzing, she said, ‘I’m casting a spell! I’m casting a spell for Putin to die!’

Hoping to shield her youngest daughter, just 3 years old, from the trauma of war, Alla remains optimistic. “The other day, she was dissolving a cough tablet, and when it started fizzing, she said, ‘I’m casting a spell! I’m casting a spell for Putin to die!’” The incident reflects the weight of their experiences, even on the youngest members of the family.

Looking forward to the New Year, Alla’s children think about what they want to ask Ded Moroz (Santa Claus). “But their wishes aren’t for toys, Legos, or sweets,” she said. “They wish for the war to end, for their grandmother to join them, and for the bombings to stop.”

The Conflict in Russia

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, initiated by Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, has had profound repercussions within Russia, affecting its military personnel through heavy casualties, its civilian population through displacement, and its societal dynamics through widespread dissent and emigration.

Border regions, including Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk, have endured shelling and drone attacks, causing temporary evacuations and infrastructure damage. As of November 2024, independent investigations estimate Russian military casualties range from 56,585 confirmed deaths via open-source data to over 120,000 according to Russian journalists.

Reports indicate the Russian government has recruited prisoners for the conflict, with approximately 17,000 inmates unaccounted for across 35 regions, likely deployed to the front lines.

The war has triggered a massive exodus, with independent estimates indicating 500,000 to 1 million Russians fleeing to countries including Georgia, Armenia, Turkey, and several European nations.