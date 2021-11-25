Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Children in MENA Countries Are Increasingly Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination
Health
Life Lines
roundup
COVID-19
coronavirus
MENA
Middle East
Statistics
Vaccination
Children

Children in MENA Countries Are Increasingly Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination

Steven Ganot
11/25/2021

With the success of vaccination campaigns for adults, the median age of coronavirus patients is falling

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized on October 29 emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing infection in children in this age group, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks.

After the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine won US approval for young children, a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region and around the world followed suit.

With the steady ramping up of successful COVID-19 vaccination campaigns for adults and higher-risk populations, the median age of COVID patients is falling.

In recent weeks, American children under age 18, who are 22.2% of the population, represented more than 25% of new COVID cases. Their overrepresentation is something new. Since the pandemic started, they have accounted for only 16.9% of COVID-19 cases. The reason why they are now a higher proportion of COVID patients isn’t just that rates among adults are declining. Cases among American children have risen by 32% compared to just two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in Israel, more than 50% of recent new cases were among children ages 11 and under.

Thus, health officials are increasingly turning attention to the need to get younger people vaccinated.

Bahrain approved the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11 from October 27. On November 2, it approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use for children aged 5-11.

Cyprus will adopt the European Medicines Agency’s approval, announced today, of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country around December 20.

In Iran, a license was issued on November 11 to conduct clinical studies of the locally made COVIRAN Barekat vaccine on children. In the first phase, 60 volunteers ages 12-18 will be vaccinated. If that is successful, children ages 6-12 will also be enrolled in the study.

The Iraqi Health Ministry approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on November 1 for children aged 12 years and up. The ministry said priority would be given to children in high-risk groups.

Israel this week began vaccinating children ages 5-11. In August, it began offering the COVID-19 booster to children from age 12.

Oman approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination for children ages 5 to 12 in late October. Immunocompromised children ages 12 and up are now eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

Qatar will receive its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years in January, Dr. Mohammad Janahi announced on Qatar TV on November 17. Janahi is Sidra Medicine’s chief of pediatric infectious disease and medical director of outpatient clinics. He said that children in this age group now account for 63% of COVID-19 transmissions in the country. Qatar is offering a booster shot to anyone, regardless of age, who received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority on November 3 approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Health Ministry in late October approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on an emergency basis for children aged 5-11 years. The vaccine was approved on an emergency basis for children as young as 12 in May. In August, following a trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi, the Sinopharm vaccine received Health Ministry approval for children ages 3-17.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 8:20 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

 

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan157,1447,307140,4359,402
Algeria209,6246,041143,77159,812
Bahrain277,4811,394275,826261
Cyprus131,462591124,3706,501
Djibouti13,50418613,29127
Egypt353,02420,109293,61339,302
Iran6,097,672129,3765,830,653137,643
Iraq2,077,66523,7482,038,18915,728
Israel1,341,3058,1771,327,0466,082
Jordan932,53911,459874,58346,497
Kuwait413,2242,465410,520239
Lebanon662,2698,676627,51226,081
Libya370,1875,425337,02227,740
Mauritania38,88182237,135924
Morocco949,37814,770931,5483,060
Oman304,5194,113299,951455
Pakistan1,283,22328,6901,240,99513,538
Palestinian Territories429,1234,521421,8292,773
Qatar242,673611240,1591,903
Saudi Arabia549,6188,829538,7402,049
Somalia22,9691,32411,7149,931
Sudan41,9593,11432,9055,940
Syria47,5582,71928,60716,232
Tunisia716,70225,356690,3361,010
Turkey8,676,63975,8408,208,159392,640
United Arab Emirates741,7202,145736,5113,064
Yemen9,9771,9436,8041,230
Total27,092,039399,75125,862,224830,064

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.