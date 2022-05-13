The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Conference in Tel Aviv Showcases Futuristic Israeli Transportation Solutions
Adi Koplewitz
05/13/2022

EcoMotion brings together startups, investors, government, and academia, to push forward Israeli smart mobility and transportation high-tech companies and technologies

EcoMotion Week 2022, the 10th annual conference dedicated to smart mobility and transportation high-tech, took place this week in Tel Aviv. Companies at the conference presented products and solutions in the fields of autonomous vehicles, algorithm-based traffic control, cybersecurity, and small-scale aviation solutions, such as drones and flying cars.

One major issue discussed at EcoMotion was the lack of Israeli companies that view Israel as their market, or even as a potential one. “This is part of what we are trying to solve,” said Eviatar Tron, EcoMotion executive director, in an interview to The Media Line. Foreign investors, including from the United States, were also present at the event, with the intention of drawing players from the fast-growing industry to their communities.

The conference is one of the major events of the Israeli startup community and is a cooperative initiative of the Transportation Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, intended to push forward Israeli companies and technologies. Besides innovators and investors, Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli also attended the conference and spoke about her ministry’s perspective on technological advancement in the world of transportation. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the audience as well, expressing his pride in the development of Israel’s high-tech industry.

