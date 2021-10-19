COVID-19 Pandemic Revolutionizes Health Tech in Israel (VIDEO REPORT)

Startups addressing urgent medical needs at the forefront of the country’s medical sector

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Israel’s health care industry and kick-started the development of an array of new technologies.

At the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, which took place last week at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, senior Israeli health care experts took to the stage to discuss the major challenges facing the industry.

The Media Line reports on the exciting new technologies that aim to revolutionize the medical arena.