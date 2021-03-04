Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
COVID-19 Vaccine Line-Jumping Controversies Continue in MENA Region
Health
Life Lines
roundup
coronavirus
Palestinian territories
Tunisia
Lebanon

COVID-19 Vaccine Line-Jumping Controversies Continue in MENA Region

Tara Kavaler
03/04/2021

Fallout over politicians jumping the queue ahead of elderly, health care staff in Lebanon, Tunisia and the Palestinian territories

Good, old-fashioned line jumping has caused furor in the Palestinian territories, Tunisia, and Lebanon.

Palestinian officials conceded on Tuesday that some of the 6,000 vaccines against the coronavirus it has obtained went to Palestinian Authority officials and to members of the national soccer team, among other lower risk groups, ahead of the aged and medical professionals.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said it would begin inoculating the approximately 120,000 Palestinians who work in Israel and the West Bank. They are scheduled to begin on Sunday, according to reports.

In Lebanon, the saga continues over 11 legislators who received the vaccination, even though they did not meet the criteria of being over age 75 that the rest of the county must follow.

Eighty-year-old Lebanese citizen Joseph al-Hajj turned to the courts to obtain a vaccine, arguing he had precedence over the younger legislators. Lebanese Judge Carla Chawah ruled in his favor, Reuters reported Wednesday, directing the Ministry of Health to vaccinate him within two days or pay a $6,500 financial penalty for each day he is not vaccinated.

Chawah said the ministry’s decision to vaccinate lawmakers had violated al-Hajj’s right to health and life because he had priority in the national plan due to his age, unlike some of the lawmakers.

Over in Tunisia, the North African Post reported on Tuesday that, with the exception of Tunisian President Kais Saied, most of the government, including Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, were unaware that the United Arab Emirates had sent 1,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in January. The Post noted that the president of the Administrative Reforms and Good Governance Commission in the Tunisian parliament, Badreddine Gamoudi, said earlier this week that the vaccine was given to senior government leaders and other legislators.

Tunis has yet to start a vaccine campaign for the public, although it is scheduled to begin this month.

Elsewhere in the region, Sudan became the first MENA country to obtain the vaccine via COVAX, with some 800,000 doses delivered on Wednesday. COVAX, the global initiative aimed at providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries, was created last year and is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization); the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations; and the World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with organizations such as UNICEF.

Over in the Gulf, Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz reported on Monday that only vaccinated pilgrims will be allowed to participate in the Hajj, which begins the evening of July 17.

Pope Francis is scheduled to make his first international trip on March 5, to Iraq. The four-day trip is the first-ever papal visit to the Arab world. While Baghdad started the country’s vaccination campaign earlier in the week, it recorded some 5,173 new cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan55,9332,44949,3624,122
Algeria113,5932,99678,52432,073
Bahrain124,269458117,0266,785
Cyprus35,6202322,05733,331
Djibouti6,102635,920119
Egypt184,16810,822142,15531,191
Iran1,665,10360,4311,420,958183,714
Iraq713,99413,507650,01550,472
Israel791,3195,815743,22842,276
Jordan413,3504,833356,64851,869
Kuwait196,4971,105183,32112,071
Lebanon383,4994,866298,40680,227
Libya136,5872,233123,77710,577
Mauritania17,25244216,620190
Morocco484,7538,653470,4255,675
Oman142,8961,583133,4917,822
Pakistan585,43513,076555,24217,117
Palestinian Territories191,2032,091171,31817,794
Qatar165,546260155,07010,216
Saudi Arabia378,7086,514369,6132,581
Somalia7,8502743,9013,675
Sudan28,5451,89523,0843,566
Syria15,7531,04510,0394,669
Tunisia235,0088,074200,22926,705
Turkey2,734,83628,7712,593,264112,801
United Arab Emirates402,2051,286387,27813,641
Yemen2,3636431,435285
Total10,212,387184,4179,262,406765,564

 

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.