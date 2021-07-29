Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Delta Variant Wreaks Havoc on Middle East
(Pixabay)
Health
Life Lines
roundup
coronavirus
COVID-19
Middle East
MENA
Statistics

Delta Variant Wreaks Havoc on Middle East

Tara Kavaler
07/29/2021

World Bank provided over $4.75 billion to the MENA region in the 2021 fiscal year, some going to pay for coronavirus vaccines

The World Bank reported this week that it had expended over $4.75 billion in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region for the 2021 fiscal year, which concluded at the end of June.

Some $3.98 billion went to second world countries and $658 million was dispensed to the most destitute nations in the region in novel expenditures. An additional $114 million were earmarked for the Palestinian Authority. In addition to health systems strengthening, the bank also responded to requests for support for COVID-19 vaccines.

“The pandemic has put the region’s already strained resilience to the test and has taken a devastating toll on people across MENA. It has also heightened the urgency for decision-makers to undertake further reforms to address long-standing development challenges in their countries,” Ferid Belhaj, World Bank vice president for MENA, said in a statement.

In terms of COVID-19, the World Bank spent $34 million to provide coronavirus vaccines for citizens of and refugees in Lebanon. The organization dispersed $100 million to Tunisia, $63.5 million to Jordan, and $20 million to Yemen for vaccine doses.

The World Bank’s announcement comes as the coronavirus ravishes some countries in the region, which is seeing the even more rapid spread of the delta variant of the virus.

Beginning on August 1, Saudi Arabia will require residents to demonstrate they have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine before being granted entry to public spaces through a mobile app, the Wall Street Journal reported. Eight days after the start of the month, citizens will not be allowed to leave the country unless they have had the full set of coronavirus inoculations.

Kuwait also will not allow its citizens to venture overseas until they have received both jabs of the coronavirus vaccine from August 1, excluding minors under the age of 16.

On July 29, Omani authorities indefinitely extended the country’s nightly six-hour lockdown from 10 p.m. as it tries to curb the number of new infections.

Reuters reported that the number of new cases in Turkey on July 28 had swelled to over 22,000, the most it has seen in nearly three months. In Lebanon, The Daily Star reported over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for July 27, its highest tally in almost four months.

Iraq reached a record daily high number of new cases on July 26, with over 12,000.

In neighboring Iran, the country worst hit by the pandemic in the MENA region, the highest number of new cases ever was recorded on July 26 with 31,814, surpassed the next day with 34,951 new cases.

In response, Qatar sent nearly 20,000 pounds worth of medical supplies to the Islamic Republic on July 28, DohaNews reported.

Meanwhile, an expert committee at the Ministry of Health of Israel officially approved the recommendation of giving a third booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine to Israeli citizens above the age of 60, as new infections continue to rise.

Despite the variant, not all countries are struggling to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. The Egyptian Independent, citing figures from The Egyptian Health and Population Ministry, recorded the fewest number of new cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2021 on July 27 with 31.

 

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday:

 

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan145,9966,61595,72643,655
Algeria167,1314,161112,90050,070
Bahrain268,8461,383266,571892
Cyprus100,12941280,17819,539
Djibouti11,64715511,48012
Egypt284,12816,507228,83638,785
Iran3,826,44790,0743,329,065407,308
Iraq1,590,52818,4841,437,759134,285
Israel868,0456,463846,29015,292
Jordan768,38210,000749,0259,357
Kuwait395,4792,303380,17513,001
Lebanon558,3697,897536,62313,849
Libya246,2003,469189,96452,767
Mauritania24,66254721,7802,335
Morocco597,8769,665550,88237,329
Oman295,8573,814278,19513,848
Pakistan1,020,32423,209937,35459,761
Palestinian Territories316,4873,601311,7141,172
Qatar225,905601223,4941,810
Saudi Arabia522,1088,200502,52811,380
Somalia15,3588097,4987,051
Sudan37,1382,77630,8673,495
Syria25,9301,91121,9692,050
Tunisia578,96219,027491,85468,081
Turkey5,660,46951,1245,438,038171,307
United Arab Emirates677,8011,939655,18320,679
Yemen7,0271,3744,1681,485
Total19,237,231296,52017,740,1161,200,595

 

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.