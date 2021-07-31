Don’t Blame Bats for COVID-19, Israeli Biologists Say (VIDEO REPORT)

Researchers at Tel Aviv University’s Bat Lab attempt to rehabilitate winged creature’s much-maligned public image

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public image of bats has taken a massive hit. So far scientists have not been able to find any evidence linking bats to the virus, but the connection has proven to be nearly impossible to dispel.

A recent study led by Maya Weinberg, a veterinary doctor and PhD candidate at the Bat Lab in Tel Aviv University’s I. Meier Segals Garden for Zoological Research, and Tel Aviv University postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kelsey Moreno, could have far-reaching implications for discovering the origins of COVID-19.

