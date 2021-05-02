Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
E-Commerce Profits Surge 4-Fold in GCC Countries in Last 5 Years
(Pixabay)
Business
Life Lines
E-commerce
online buying
MENA

E-Commerce Profits Surge 4-Fold in GCC Countries in Last 5 Years

Tara Kavaler
05/02/2021

Go-Gulf report looks at the Middle East’s latest online shopping developments

E-commerce profits went up fourfold to $20 billion in 2020 in the Gulf Cooperative Council (GCC) countries, up from $5 billion in 2015, according to a recently-released Go-Gulf infographic report titled “E-commerce in Middle East – Statistics and Trends.”

The e-commerce market for the entire Middle East North Africa (MENA) region is expected to generate $48.6 billion in sales by the year 2022.

Go-Gulf, a web development company based in the United Arab Emirates that advises other businesses on the subject, attributes the increase of online shopping, both in the Gulf and across the region, to an increase in the prevalence of cell phones.

Suhail Mirza, partner at Gowling WLG, a global law firm specializing in tech and mergers and acquisition, says that this is the case in the UAE, which has one of the largest e-commerce markets in the region.

Together with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the three countries comprise 80% of MENA’s online retail market, according to Go-Gulf.

“The widespread use of smartphones and screen time acts as a catalyst for more on-line spending,” he told The Media Line.

“People here typically have one or more smart phones, especially UAE nationals and high earning expatriates who have the majority slice of the disposable income. They’re getting more exposure to social media and all on-line retailers have been quick to use social media to promote their products. This has fueled consumer demand,” Mirza added.

According to Go-Gulf, 70% of MENA online shoppers find new e-commerce companies through Facebook, with 59% using Instagram to find new retailers.

The widespread use of smartphones and screen time acts as a catalyst for more on-line spending

Mirza says that the coronavirus pandemic likely is not be the only reason behind the increase in e-commerce, since phones with online capabilities were prevalent prior to its start, but the pandemic has sped things up, leading to a market that heavily favors consumers.

“All of the main grocery suppliers have shifted to online sales and even luxury restaurants provide online sales. There is no minimum expenditure as well. It’s a very consumer-friendly market,” he said. “You can order something as simple as a cup of coffee and have it delivered for $5, whereas in other countries you probably have a minimum order requirement.”

“The labor supply required to resource these services is relatively cheap and movement of goods is simple, which makes e-commerce an easier proposition,” Mirza added.

David Quaife, MENA managing director at Pattern, an e-commerce consulting agency, says that the pandemic has resolved the regional company’s ambivalence about its on-line presence.

“I would say it’s made any CEO on the fence about e-commerce make the decision. I’m sure a lot of business owners would have acted earlier to drive their e-commerce strategy and those that did are reaping the rewards,” he told The Media Line. “Seamless contactless experiences are now a standard and businesses will need to ensure they can meet these ever-changing demands from consumers as e-commerce continues its growth coming out from the COVID impact, which will no doubt bring new demands and challenges.”

When it comes to success in the UAE market, a major challenge is population size.

“The population is only 10 million, it’s not the 60 million-plus you’ve got in the UK or the billion-plus so you’ve got in India and China,” Mirza said. “When it comes to growth potential, you’ve got to look at Saudi Arabia and other GCC states with their youthful demographics to come up with a holistic strategy to scale up operations.”

Seamless contactless experiences are now a standard and businesses will need to ensure they can meet these ever-changing demands from consumers as e-commerce continues its growth coming out from the COVID impact, which will no doubt bring new demands and challenges

“That said, we still see lots of new innovative business models entering the UAE and this will continue to be the case,” he added.

Quaife says that a major obstacle online merchants in the broader region struggle with is consumer confidence.

“Trust is hard to earn and easy to lose, even more so in the Middle East; consumers demand secure payments, authentic product and legitimate customer reviews,” he said. “Businesses need to focus on gaining and retaining the customers’ trust as well as providing an excellent online shopping experience in order to acquire and retain customers in a fast-growing and competitive digital landscape.”

The regional e-commerce market, however, still has much more room for growth, as it makes up of just 2%-3% of the region’s total commerce market, according to Go-Gulf.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Business
MORE FROM Business

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.