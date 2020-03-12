Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Boeing 737 belonging to El Al. The Israeli airline has furloughed the bulk of its employees over losses due to coronavirus. (Wikimedia Commons)
Audio
Economy
coronavirus
travel sector
cancelations
refunds
furloughs
airlines
hotels
tour guides
travel agencies

Coronavirus Plays Havoc with Travel Industry (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/12/2020

One major travel agency in Jerusalem is joining El Al in sending most staff home on unpaid leave, and its CEO says he believes it will be a lengthy furlough

The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for diving economies. One of the hardest-hit sectors is travel, with countries everywhere beginning to close their borders, impacting everything from airlines and hotels to tour guides and travel agencies.

The Media Line spoke with Jerusalem-based travel agent Mark Feldman, who notes he is furloughing 42 members of his Ziontours staff on unpaid leave. “There is no income,” he says. “All we are doing is processing refunds left, right and center.”

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.