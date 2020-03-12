Coronavirus Plays Havoc with Travel Industry (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

One major travel agency in Jerusalem is joining El Al in sending most staff home on unpaid leave, and its CEO says he believes it will be a lengthy furlough

The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for diving economies. One of the hardest-hit sectors is travel, with countries everywhere beginning to close their borders, impacting everything from airlines and hotels to tour guides and travel agencies.

The Media Line spoke with Jerusalem-based travel agent Mark Feldman, who notes he is furloughing 42 members of his Ziontours staff on unpaid leave. “There is no income,” he says. “All we are doing is processing refunds left, right and center.”