The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Expect Inflation Rates To Get Back to Normal in 2023, Israeli Economists Say
Economy
Life Lines
inflation
Israel
Bank of Israel
Interest rates
COVID-19
Russo-Ukrainian War

Expect Inflation Rates To Get Back to Normal in 2023, Israeli Economists Say

Maya Margit
08/23/2022

Amid interest rate hikes, experts are, overall, optimistic but sound warning note about war in Europe

Amid healthy economic growth, inflation rates are expected to return to normal sometime next year, Israeli economists believe.

Inflation rates in Israel reached 5.2% annually as of July, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Though higher than expected, that figure is still well below the OECD average as measured by the consumer price index, which rose to 9.6% in May.

In response, the Bank of Israel on Monday announced it would be raising interest rates by 0.75%, marking the steepest such hike in 20 years. The key rate now stands at 2% and is forecasted by analysts to rise by another 0.5% in the fall.

Amir Yaron, the governor of the Bank of Israel, explained that the bank is determined to return inflation rates to normal. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 13 News, Yaron called the ongoing war in Ukraine a leading factor in runaway inflation rates.

“The war in Ukraine added fuel to the fire all over the world and was the reason that we accelerated the increases in interest rates,” he said.

Leading Israeli economists are optimistic, however, and foresee an end to high inflation both in Israel and around the globe in the near future.

“All indicators, not only in Israel, expect inflation rates to become ‘normal’ sometime again in 2023,” Prof. Benjamin Bental, principal researcher and Economics Policy Program chair at the Jerusalem-based Taub Center for Social Policy Studies, told The Media Line.

“In the US, it’s a clear mixture of a monetary overhang – the economy is swamped with money after the COVID crisis – with the global supply chain and energy problems,” Bental said. “The expectation is that the overhang will be dissipated over the coming months. The supply chain issues have also started already sorting themselves out. What will happen with energy depends a lot on what happens in Europe and the war with Ukraine.”

Regarding fears of a potential recession, Bental said that market projections are currently pointed in the opposite direction, at least for the US and Israel, whose economies are growing and where unemployment rates also remain quite low.

The main concern at the moment, Bental asserted, is Europe.

“It’s a combination of very extraordinary and very unfortunate events that are all very detrimental: the overhang of the pandemic with the supply chain issues, on top of the war in Ukraine and major disruptions in energy supplies,” he explained. “On top of all this, there is a drought, which causes huge problems in the river transportation system.”

If the situation in Europe further deteriorates that could cause a spillover economic effect that affects the entire world, he warned.

Other economists also expressed cautious optimism about rising costs and interest rates.

Professor Emeritus Alex Cukierman, who for 30 years was an economics professor at Tel Aviv University and taught at Reichman University, believes that supply chain issues – which have caused prices for many household goods to spike – are on the mend.

Many central banks around the world have increased interest rates in a bid to rein in runaway inflation.

Nevertheless, it will take time for such measures to cool overheated markets down.

“If the policy succeeds then I estimate that we’ll return to normal within a year or two, providing that there are no more surprises or unforeseen circumstances,” Cukierman, a former member of the Bank of Israel’s Monetary Policy Committee, told The Media Line.

“We won’t see housing prices go down; however, we will see pricing increases decelerate,” he said. “New mortgages are much more expensive than they used to be in the past decade. In fact, the fact that rates were so low for so long is one of the reasons that the housing market reached a boiling point.”

Aside from raising interest rates, Cukierman also recommended other measures to curb runaway inflation, namely by regulating the price of basic goods. Tax rates for certain items could also be cut – at least temporarily – to reduce the burden of rising costs on the consumer.

“But I don’t think cutting taxes on everything is a favorable policy to keep in place over the long run,” he cautioned.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Economy
MORE FROM Economy

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.