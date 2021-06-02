Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fruit Bats Practice Social Distancing, Too
Egyptian fruit bats and their social distancing practices were the subject of a study by Tel Aviv University researchers. (Yuval Barkai/Tel Aviv University)
Health
Life Lines
coronavirus
bats
Tel Aviv University
Research

Fruit Bats Practice Social Distancing, Too

Maya Margit
06/02/2021

Tel Aviv University study that shows sick bats self-isolate could have far-reaching implications for origins of COVID-19

Humans are not the only ones to go into isolation at the sign of illness. A new study from Tel Aviv University has shown that sick bats also use social distancing, possibly to prevent the spread of mass contagion in their colonies.

The study, which was recently published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Science, showed that bats stay away from their communities when they fall ill, probably as a means for recovery but also potentially to protect others. It was conducted by Tel Aviv University postdoctoral researcher Dr. Kelsey Moreno and doctoral candidate Maya Weinberg from the laboratory of Prof. Yossi Yovel, who heads the Sagol School of Neuroscience and who is a researcher in zoology.

In order to observe bat behavior, researchers monitored two colonies of Egyptian fruit bats: one living in captivity in an enclosure and the other living in its natural environment.

“We saw the same behavior in both groups,” Weinberg told The Media Line. “When a bat feels unwell it takes a step back from the cluster. It’s important to remember that bats, especially fruit bats, are extremely social animals.”

For Weinberg, a doctor of veterinary medicine specializing in bats for the past 12 years, it was important to not cause any real harm to the bats. Researchers relied on a bacteria-like protein rather than a real virus to conduct the study, which they then injected into several bats in each colony. The injection of the protein simulated an immune response that generated symptoms of illness, such as a high fever and fatigue. The “sick” bats were then closely watched and their behavior was tracked using a GPS.

With COVID-19, we asked people to maintain social distancing even when they only suspected that they may be carriers of the virus. We needed to implement a financial penalty to force people to stay at home, whereas bats knew from the outset to keep their distance when they felt unwell

Researchers found that the bats knew to keep away from the rest of the colony when faced with a potentially infectious disease. The “sick” bats in the colony in captivity chose to leave the cluster of their own volition and maintain distance; similarly, the “sick” bats in the second group – those living in their natural environment – moved away from others and also remained in their cave for two successive nights without going outside to seek food or water.

“We are the first to show that sick bats simply stay in,” Yovel told The Media Line. “Sick animals tend to be reserved and shy so when we interact with them it is usually due to our activities. This is not new, but we tend to forget it.”

According to Weinberg, the findings surprised researchers, since it is unusual for such a highly social animal to actively isolate itself. Other animals living in the wild mainly prefer to hide an illness so as to not appear vulnerable, fall prey to predators or be abandoned by their packs.

Even humans, she pointed out, do not necessarily maintain social distancing so willingly.

“With COVID-19, we asked people to maintain social distancing even when they only suspected that they may be carriers of the virus,” Weinberg said. “We needed to implement a financial penalty to force people to stay at home, whereas bats knew from the outset to keep their distance when they felt unwell.”

Since the pandemic first erupted last year, bats have been blamed as the likely source of the deadly virus that has claimed millions of lives. They also have gained an unfortunate reputation of being reservoirs of numerous diseases and thus being dangerous to humans.

Weinberg argued that these assumptions are incorrect.

“They are very rarely sick with infectious diseases,” she said.

“The coronavirus that bats carry cannot be transmitted to humans,” Weinberg continued. “The virus we find in horseshoe bats is not the same one that has paralyzed half the planet. It simply did not come from bats.”

Though the origins of COVID-19 virus remain a mystery, scientists have not as of yet managed to find it in any bats or pangolins living in the wild. Some have speculated that a scientist in China who was studying coronaviruses in Wuhan may have leaked the strain, thereby causing a worldwide outbreak. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is notably located near the outbreak’s earliest known epicenter.

Prof. Yossi Yovel, who heads the Bat Lab at Tel Aviv University. (Tel Aviv University)

While Weinberg does not believe that COVID-19 was engineered in a lab, her study shows that a sick bat would have been unlikely to easily come into contact with humans, unless of course humans actively searched for it.

“[Coronaviruses] are not something that scientists can find in urban areas so they go deep into nature and seek out new strains that bats and other animals can cope with,” she said. “It was not a virus that was engineered in the lab, but it appears that there was a safety problem and it leaked out.”

China has repeatedly denied suggestions that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in Wuhan or that its scientists were somehow involved in a leak, accidental or otherwise. The theory nevertheless continues to be widely debated among political leaders and scientists around the globe.

“I think we don’t know yet what happened,” Yovel said. “We know the virus was probably not directly transferred from a bat to a human but rather through another host; but more investigation is needed.”

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.