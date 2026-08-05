Getting Those Steps In: When Your Daily Commute Could Double as a Workout  

A route option inspired by Bar-Ilan University research aims to help public transportation users increase daily activity without adding time to their commute

For commuters trying to fit more movement into a packed day, the Moovit app has introduced a route option that adds walking without extending travel time.

The app is no longer just about getting users from point A to point B—it’s about helping them incorporate more walking along the way. The addition was inspired by academic research showing that commuters can build more walking into their daily routine without necessarily extending their travel time. The study, conducted by Prof. Jonathan Rabinowitz, a wellness researcher at Bar-Ilan University, suggests that for thousands of public transportation users, the simple act of getting off one stop earlier or taking a different route could add meaningful physical activity to their daily routine.

When choosing a route in the app, users can select the “Steps” feature to prioritize itineraries that include more walking.

The idea came to Rabinowitz when a family member recovering from an injury noticed that by getting off public transportation earlier, or by walking between connections instead of waiting for a second bus, the commute could be shortened.

In recent years, life has become increasingly sedentary. Many people spend hours each day sitting at desks, in cars, or on public transportation. In addition, long working hours often limit the time left available for physical activity. This lack of movement has been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, certain cancers, and premature death.

Lack of physical activity has also been connected to poorer mental health and reduced overall well-being. Walking is one of the simplest and most accessible forms of exercise, offering an effective, cheap, and readily available exercise option. Regular walking helps improve cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and bones, supports weight management, reduces stress and anxiety, and has been shown to lower the risk of chronic disease.

“It reduces the chances of dying young,” Rabinowitz told The Media Line. “The more you walk, the better it is for you.”

According to Rabinowitz, the debate over the number of steps recommended daily is unnecessary: “Just get out there and walk,” he said.

Dr. Eyal Ginesin, an orthopedic surgeon and sports injury specialist at Clalit Health Services, sees the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in his clinics every day.

“The main complaints are lower back pain and leg pain,” Ginesin told The Media Line. “Prolonged sitting shortens the muscles, especially the hip flexors and the hamstrings, which are critical to walking.”

Muscles that don’t move do not get the nourishment they need

“Muscles that don’t move do not get the nourishment they need,” Ginesin added.

Because it requires no special equipment or training, incorporating more walking into everyday routines—such as during a daily commute—can be an effective way for people to become more active without making major changes to their schedules.

“In our wellness lab, we try to find changes that people can make in their daily lives by focusing on biohacking for everyone,” Rabinowitz explained. “Sometimes these are small changes that anybody can make to their daily lives.”

Biohacking refers to making simple, science-backed changes to daily habits to improve physical and mental well-being. While the term is often associated with expensive gadgets or extreme self-optimization, Rabinowitz’s approach focuses on practical, accessible interventions—small adjustments that fit into everyday routines and can have a meaningful impact on long-term health.

“Almost all of the complaints due to sedentary lifestyle are reversible,” said Ginesin. “Our bodies are meant to be active.”

The main advantage, according to Rabinowitz, is that people who incorporated walking into their commute could still reach their destinations on time.

“Increasing the amount of walking by a kilometer and a half or so, actually resulted in greater efficiency,” he said. “Oftentimes, fewer transfers opened up additional transportation possibilities.” He noted that some commuters could walk to a train—often a faster option—rather than take buses that involved less walking.

The popular 10,000-step benchmark is not a universal medical requirement, and health guidelines generally emphasize the total amount and intensity of physical activity rather than a single step count. The World Health Organization recommends that adults engage in 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, or an equivalent amount of vigorous activity, while also limiting sedentary time.

For desk-bound workers and long-distance commuters, walking as part of a regular transit trip may offer a practical way to increase daily movement.