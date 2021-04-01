MENA Region Governments, Clerics Declare COVID-19 Vaccinations ‘Kosher’ for Ramadan

Leaders say inoculations will not break fast

Religious leaders and health officials around the Middle East and North Africa have declared that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine anytime during Ramadan, when it is customary for Muslim adults to fast from dawn to dusk, will not violate the religious obligation.

In Bahrain, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs under the leadership of Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa ruled earlier this week that the inoculation presents no problem during the monthlong holiday, set to begin on the evening of April 13, as it entails no dietary intake.

In Jordan, where the virus is particularly widespread, Roya News reported that the General Iftaa Department for the Hashemite Kingdom, which rules on Islamic matters, verified on Wednesday that the vaccination is acceptable during Ramadan because it is administered through the recipient’s muscle.

Othman Battikh, the grand mufti of Tunisia, approved vaccines during Ramadan for the same reasons as in Jordan and Bahrain, the ANSA Italian news agency reported. Tunisia, coincidentally, was the sole country in the MENA region of the 23 nations that announced on Tuesday support for a global treaty that would facilitate better international cooperation during health emergencies post-COVID.

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Sheikh earlier in March also OK’d inoculations during Ramadan. The country is preparing for the holy month by banning buffets during hours when the fast in not in effect in cities such as Mecca and Riyadh, to try to reduce the number of new infections, with the possibility of extending the ban countrywide. The Grand Mosque of Mecca will be cleaned up to 10 times daily during Ramadan, officials announced on Sunday.

In other vaccine news, the United Arab Emirates has become the first country in the Middle East to begin the process of manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine, called Hayat-Vax. Actual production is expected to begin later in 2021 with the ability to produce 200 million doses per year. The UAE’s inoculation uses the same formula as China’s Sinopharm.

Speaking of which, Beijing gave 100,000 doses of its own vaccine to the Palestinian Authority on Tuesday. That more than doubles the 60,000 doses of other coronavirus vaccines the PA had previously received.

Over in Lebanon, teachers became eligible to receive coronavirus vaccinations, also on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the region, other countries are also making plans to prevent the spread of the virus during Ramadan.

In Turkey, which hit a 2021 record for new COVID cases on Tuesday with 32,404 infections in one day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a full lockdown would be in place on the weekends throughout the holy month.

Cairo will continue its prohibition during Ramadan of large religious gatherings, as well as of open feasts, a holiday custom where the rich donate food and charity to the less well off.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 56,572 2,494 51,788 2,290 Algeria 117,192 3,093 81,538 32,561 Bahrain 144,445 521 135,315 8,609 Cyprus 45,864 256 2,057 43,551 Djibouti 8,002 70 6,460 1,472 Egypt 202,131 11,995 154,694 35,442 Iran 1,885,564 62,665 1,617,333 205,566 Iraq 850,924 14,323 759,560 77,041 Israel 833,281 6,214 819,867 7,200 Jordan 611,577 6,858 513,144 91,575 Kuwait 232,103 1,313 216,580 14,210 Lebanon 468,400 6,234 370,687 91,479 Libya 159,980 2,680 147,864 9,436 Mauritania 17,847 449 17,093 305 Morocco 496,097 8,818 483,363 3,916 Oman 160,018 1,681 144,639 13,698 Pakistan 672,931 14,530 605,274 53,127 Palestinian Territories 242,353 2,627 215,429 24,297 Qatar 179,964 291 164,121 15,552 Saudi Arabia 390,007 6,669 378,083 5,255 Somalia 11,398 529 4,819 6,050 Sudan 30,111 2,063 24,214 3,834 Syria 18,909 1,265 12,731 4,913 Tunisia 254,018 8,812 217,293 27,913 Turkey 3,317,182 31,537 3,014,226 271,419 United Arab Emirates 461,444 1,497 445,355 14,592 Yemen 4,357 888 1,676 1,793 Total 11,872,671 200,372 10,605,203 1,067,096

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.