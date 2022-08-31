The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In First, Vodafone Deploys Israeli Tech for Off-grid Clean Energy Supply
GenCell and Simtel deploy GenCell FOX at Vodafone Romania. (Courtesy GenCell)
Life Lines
Technology
Cell
ammonia

In First, Vodafone Deploys Israeli Tech for Off-grid Clean Energy Supply

Maya Margit
08/31/2022

GenCell’s liquid ammonia-based system, tested in rural Romania, could transform fuel cell technology and make ammonia the fuel of the future

Global telecommunications giant Vodafone has deployed an Israeli-developed zero-emission fuel cell technology in Romania as part of a pilot project aimed at powering remote cell towers.

The British-based firm operating in 21 countries partnered with GenCell, an Israeli company, as well as Romanian solar tech pioneer Simtel. Together, they successfully tested an off-grid power solution at a rural mobile site in Romania.

Known as the GenCell FOX alkaline fuel cell, the innovative technology generates electricity using liquid ammonia, an energy-dense and carbon-free hydrogen carrier. The only byproducts of power generation are water, nitrogen and heat.

GenCell, which is headquartered in the central Israel city of Petah Tikva, believes that ammonia could transform the world of energy.

“The world is moving to distributed energy; instead of having the big central power plants, the world is moving toward microgrids,” Shelli Zargary, GenCell’s marketing content and strategy manager, told The Media Line. “In microgrids you can use fuel cells to complete batteries and to keep your batteries charged all the time.”

The world produces 280 million tons of ammonia every year and it’s primarily used for fertilizers, but also for refrigerants and semi-conductors

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity via an electrochemical reaction. Alkaline fuel cells, which consume hydrogen and pure oxygen, have been used for decades to generate power for everything from NASA satellites and space capsules, to power backups for communication towers and even boats. They are relatively expensive, however, due to their reliance on precious metals like platinum.

Traditional hydrogen fuel cells also are not as energy-efficient as their ammonia-based counterparts, according to Zargary.

“Ammonia is the second-most commonly used chemical compound in the world,” she said. “The world produces 280 million tons of ammonia every year and it’s primarily used for fertilizers, but also for refrigerants and semi-conductors.”

“Our ammonia cracker is very efficient and 84% of the hydrogen that’s produced is released to use as fuel, while only 17% is used to run the process,” she noted.

There are other key differences between hydrogen and ammonia fuel cells, according to GenCell CEO Rami Reshef.

“In comparison to hydrogen, liquid ammonia has a higher energy density and is easier to transport and store,” Reshef told The Media Line. “It could enable a full year’s fuel supply to be stored on-site, reducing the number of site visits to remote locations.”

In addition, he added, unlike the methanol used in standard hydrogen fuel cells, liquid ammonia is carbon-free and does not produce greenhouse gas emissions.

GenCell’s FOX system was specifically designed to be used in remote locations and comes equipped with built-in sensors for leaks.

A tank of ammonia is run into the ammonia cracker, where the hydrogen is then extracted and put into the fuel cell to produce power. A single 12-ton tank of ammonia provides enough fuel for up to a year of 24/7 operation.

Vodafone’s field test lasted for six weeks and showed that the ammonia-based fuel cell was reliable and able to supply a consistent power output over that period.

Zargary said that no other company has managed to commercialize the same kind of technology.

“The value of that is that we get a very reliable, weather-resistant method of producing energy for places where otherwise using a generator creates a lot of greenhouse gases,” she said. “That’s why it’s very relevant to use this technology for cell towers in remote locations.”

We get a very reliable, weather-resistant method of producing energy for places where otherwise using a generator creates a lot of greenhouse gases

Although the FOX cell does not emit greenhouse gases, producing industrial ammonia itself is reliant on fossil fuels. For this reason, the Israeli firm is presently in the midst of developing so-called “green ammonia,” which would be achieved via a 100% carbon-neutral process.

Aside from the telecom and utilities sectors, the battery-charging sector also is likely to rely on fuel cells in the near future, especially for the growing electric vehicles (EVs) market. As more and more EVs take to the road, there is not enough energy in power grids to keep them charged.

To that end, GenCell recently reached an agreement with EV Motors, one of Israel’s key EV importers, and is expected to deploy dozens of fuel cell stations across the country in the near future.

Vodafone also is looking to other forms of clean tech as it moves to reduce its carbon footprint, including solar wind and micro-turbine technologies.

“Now that the test is complete [Vodafone] has committed to showcasing it at all the sites and we are in discussions with them about where they plan to use it,” Zargary said.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.