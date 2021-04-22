Iraq, Turkey Set Records for COVID Cases as Tunisia Runs Out of ICU Beds

MENA region fights rising infection rates

While Israel is officially mask-less outdoors as of April 18, the rest of the Middle East is struggling with burgeoning COVID-19 infection rates.

In Tunisia, the hospitals have run out of intensive care beds as a result of a spike in COVID cases, a member of the scientific committee that advises the government said on Thursday, Reuters reported. The committee is contemplating a ban on foreign visitors in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Iraq on Wednesday recorded its highest daily number of new COVID infections, 8,696. And Turkey saw its highest number of COVID deaths in a single day, 362.

In Cairo, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged the public on Tuesday to be diligent in observing coronavirus safety precautions, as the number of cases continues to climb, which “requires all of us to take extra care,” the Egypt Independent daily reported.

On Thursday, Egypt announced it will manufacture 40 million doses a year of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, according to Reuters. (“V” stands for “Victory” in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.) On April 8, Cairo inked an agreement with Beijing to produce 80 million doses annually of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Syria’s last rebel stronghold, in the northwestern Idlib Province, received its first batch of vaccines on Wednesday, 53,800 AstraZeneca doses sent by the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative.

The United Arab Emirates is considering a “stick” approach to encourage resistant residents to get vaccinated. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority tweeted on Wednesday a picture of its spokesperson, Dr. Saif Al Dhareri, saying: “Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventative measures such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Communications Ministry unveiled on Tuesday a COVID-themed postage stamp titled “Kuwait Fights Coronavirus Pandemic.” It features the country’s recently deceased ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with national carrier Kuwait Airways rescuing citizens who were stranded abroad early in the pandemic. The stamp also includes images of first responders.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 58,542 2,565 52,348 3,629 Algeria 120,363 3,181 83,900 33,282 Bahrain 167,165 607 155,768 10,790 Cyprus 58,865 295 39,061 19,509 Djibouti 10,633 129 9,801 703 Egypt 218,902 12,866 164,803 41,233 Iran 2,335,905 68,366 1,837,590 429,949 Iraq 1,010,304 15,128 884,181 110,995 Israel 837,566 6,346 829,127 2,093 Jordan 697,487 8,474 658,287 30,726 Kuwait 261,307 1,482 244,410 15,415 Lebanon 516,600 7,057 437,808 71,735 Libya 174,216 2,936 159,630 11,650 Mauritania 18,175 454 17,540 181 Morocco 507,938 8,976 493,873 5,089 Oman 185,278 1,942 165,051 18,285 Pakistan 778,238 16,698 676,605 84,935 Palestinian Territories 287,680 3,115 256,559 28,006 Qatar 199,980 407 177,164 22,409 Saudi Arabia 409,093 6,869 392,448 9,776 Somalia 13,459 689 5,593 7,177 Sudan 32,695 2,300 26,411 3,984 Syria 21,584 1,483 15,216 4,885 Tunisia 291,833 9,993 242,238 39,602 Turkey 4,501,382 37,329 3,909,935 554,118 United Arab Emirates 504,872 1,565 486,920 16,387 Yemen 5,960 1,147 2,309 2,504 Total 14,226,022 222,399 12,424,576 1,579,047

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.