The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel: Bedouin City To Build 500 Guest Houses in Massive Tourism Push
A resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, Israel stands in front of a meal prepared for visitors. (Regev Kalef)
Life Lines
Travel
Rahat
Israel
tourism
Negev Desert
Bedouin

Israel: Bedouin City To Build 500 Guest Houses in Massive Tourism Push

Maya Margit
07/25/2022

Rahat is also set to launch new cultural festivals in bid to attract domestic and international visitors

The municipality of Rahat has approved a large-scale tourism initiative that will see 500 guesthouses constructed throughout the city over the coming decade.

More than 250,000 Bedouins – a sect of tribal nomadic Muslim Arabs – reside in Israel, with the majority concentrated in Rahat and villages across the southern Negev Desert.

The city has a population of over 77,000 people, according to the latest figures released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

Located roughly 60 miles from Israel’s main population centers, Rahat has never been a major draw for tourists.

A view of the Bedouin city of Rahat, in Israel’s Negev Desert. (Courtesy)

Mahmud Alamour, CEO of the Rahat Economic Company, is hoping to change that with a 10-year plan that includes buildings hundreds of guesthouses and launching new cultural festivals.

“The establishment of the guesthouses will provide a place to stay for hundreds of visitors from Israel and the world who wish to come and get to know Bedouin culture in the Negev,” Alamour said in a statement that was shared with The Media Line. “I hope that the establishment of new guesthouses in Rahat will lead to more and more people from Israel and the world coming to stay with us, help break down stigmas and barriers, and allow [guests] to enjoy the tradition of Bedouin hospitality that we know how to provide.”

Rahat’s local Planning and Building Committee recently approved Alamour’s plan to construct 500 guest house units in the city. The move is part of a massive joint initiative spearheaded by the Rahat Economic Company together with the Bedouin Tourism Development Authority.

The project is also part of a broader program that aims to boost tourism to the area, which in recent years has seen several new festivals and events welcome Israeli visitors.

Among the most popular existing cultural events in the city is the Ramadan Nights Festival, an annual event that allows visitors to experience the unique flavors and traditions of the Muslim holy month.

A resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, Israel prepares mansaf, a traditional Arab dish. (Regev Kalef)

“Tourism in Rahat has improved the financial situation of dozens of families in Rahat, especially women,” Alamour noted. “Thanks to the project that we are leading, there will soon be new and unique festivals in the city, including a first-of-its-kind culinary festival, a camel festival, and other special cultural festivals. We are facilitating significant economic growth.”

As a result of the new plan, some 250 families in the city will be able to join the city’s budding tourism industry.

Fatma Alzamlee, who owns the Flower of the Desert guesthouse, welcomed the municipality’s decision and said that it would greatly benefit the local population by bringing in more visitors.

“It will help us develop our businesses,” Alzamlee told The Media Line. “People will stay overnight in Rahat, go from place to place, visit the mosques, market and get to know our culture. There were also many archaeological discoveries here recently.”

In addition to providing guests with a place to stay the night, Alzamlee also cooks local dishes for them and leads workshops. Last year, she hosted Israelis for the “summer school” program, which enabled visitors to learn Arabic and gain exposure to the local culture. The program included guided tours of the city, meetings with local artists, and cooking workshops.

“We want international tourists to come and visit us, not just Israelis,” she said. “We also want investors to come and build hotels here.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.