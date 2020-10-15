Israel Set to Start Slow Process of Exiting Lockdown

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel’s so-called coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said on Thursday that daily coronavirus infection and positivity rates had met the criteria for beginning to ease the country’s lockdown restrictions.

The country’s coronavirus cabinet on Thursday was expected to approve the first phase of the multi-staged lockdown exit, including the opening of preschools and businesses that do not accept customers.

Ben-Gurion Airport will reopen starting at midnight on Thursday into Friday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev agreed on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia

Saudia airlines has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe after seven months of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arab News reports.

The kingdom’s flag carrier is now flying to Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Jordan

Jordan on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths since the outbreak began there. The Health Ministry said that 2,423 new infections were registered, as well as 32 additional fatalities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Jordan as of Thursday stood at 30,550, with 257 deaths and 6,466 recoveries, according to the latest update from Worldometer.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 17:00 UTC on Thursday.