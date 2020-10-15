Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Set to Start Slow Process of Exiting Lockdown
Health
Life Lines
coronavirus
Pandemic
Israel
Jordan
Saudi Arabia
lockdown
exit
decline
Saudia

Israel Set to Start Slow Process of Exiting Lockdown

Joshua Robbin Marks
10/15/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel’s so-called coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said on Thursday that daily coronavirus infection and positivity rates had met the criteria for beginning to ease the country’s lockdown restrictions.

The country’s coronavirus cabinet on Thursday was expected to approve the first phase of the multi-staged lockdown exit, including the opening of preschools and businesses that do not accept customers.

Ben-Gurion Airport will reopen starting at midnight on Thursday into Friday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev agreed on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia

Saudia airlines has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe after seven months of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arab News reports.

The kingdom’s flag carrier is now flying to Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

Jordan

Jordan on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths since the outbreak began there. The Health Ministry said that 2,423 new infections were registered, as well as 32 additional fatalities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Jordan as of Thursday stood at 30,550, with 257 deaths and 6,466 recoveries, according to the latest update from Worldometer.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 17:00 UTC on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan40,0261,48133,4475,098
Algeria53,5841,82737,60314,154
Bahrain76,62128872,5613,772
Cyprus2,181251,444712
Djibouti5,440615,36613
Egypt104,9156,07797,920918
Iran517,83529,605418,05470,176
Iraq413,21510,021347,39655,798
Israel299,5022,109253,59743,796
Jordan30,5502576,46623,827
Kuwait114,015684105,8467,485
Lebanon57,24649925,16431,583
Libya46,67668125,68520,310
Mauritania7,5721637,31495
Morocco           160,3332,726133,95923,648
Oman108,2961,07194,22912,996
Pakistan321,2186,614305,3959,209
Palestinian Territories46,10040139,5856,114
Qatar128,803222125,8022,779
Saudi Arabia341,0625,127327,3278,608
Somalia3,864993,089676
Sudan13,6918366,7646,091
Syria4,8832341,3893,260
Tunisia34,7905125,03229,246
Turkey340,4509,014298,36833,068
United Arab Emirates                111,437452103,3257,660
Yemen2,0535961,329128
Total3,386,35881,6822,883,456421,220

 

NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.