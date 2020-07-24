Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Health
Life Lines
coronavirus
testing
Israel
roundup
MENA

Israeli Hospital Launches Rapid COVID-19 Testing Pilot Program

Joshua Robbin Marks
07/24/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer has announced the start of a pilot program to provide speedy testing for the novel coronavirus. The largest hospital in the Middle East is collaborating with Israeli startup Newsight Imaging on the initiative.

The pilot program will conduct tests in the coming months with Newsight’s spectral device, which can identify and classify evidence of a virus in the body in less than a second, using light waves to analyze molecular content.

The spectral technology is not the actual innovation. The breakthrough is Newsight’s inexpensive Spectrometer-on-Chip device, which is about the size of a computer mouse.

Palestinian Territories

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record rise in daily coronavirus cases, with 596 new confirmed infections. The new cases included 167 in the Hebron Governorate and 306 in the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem. The PA has so far identified 70 people who died from the disease.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi health officials on Thursday urged Muslims who are celebrating the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday that begins next Thursday evening to stick to coronavirus safety measures such as social distancing, washing hands with soap and wearing face masks.

Qatar

Qatar’s Health Ministry on Thursday listed 40 countries deemed to be at a low risk for coronavirus that are safe for travel as part of the gradual easing of restrictions in the Gulf country. Qatar will open to foreign travel for citizens and permanent residents starting August 1. Low-risk countries will be reviewed every two weeks, according to the statement.

Iran

The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus has passed the grim milestone of 15,000, Tehran’s Health Ministry said Thursday. The new data brings the official number of fatalities in the Middle East’s hardest-hit nation to 15,074. On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said 25 million people in Iran may have been infected with COVID-19 and that 30 to 35 million more Iranians are at risk of contracting the disease.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am UTC on Friday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan35,9281,21124,55010,167
Algeria25,4841,12417,3696,991
Bahrain37,99613434,4123,450
Cyprus1,04519847179
Djibouti5,031584,92746
Egypt90,4134,48031,06654,867
Iran284,03415,074247,23021,730
Iraq102,2264,12269,40528,699
Israel57,98244224,04433,496
Jordan1,131111,03585
Kuwait61,87242152,2479,204
Lebanon3,260431,6191,598
Libya2,314565011,757
Mauritania6,0671564,0861,825
Morocco18,26429215,8722,100
Oman72,64635551,34920,942
Pakistan270,4005,763219,78344,854
Palestinian Territories9,744672,7206,957
Qatar108,244164105,0183,062
Saudi Arabia260,3942,635213,49044,269
Somalia3,171931,4991,579
Sudan11,2377085,8354,694
Syria58435174375
Tunisia1,406501,118238
Turkey223,3155,563206,36511,387
United Arab Emirates57,98834250,8486,798
Yemen1,654461762431
Total1,753,83043,8791,388,171321,780

 

NEXT FROM
Health
MORE FROM Health

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.