Israelis Seek Brief Escape as Missile Attacks Turn Ben-Gurion Into a Wartime Terminal

Daily rocket fire and prolonged disruption are pushing some Israelis to leave temporarily as travelers describe an almost empty airport overshadowed by military activity

As missile attacks involving cluster munitions continue to hit Israel day after day, some Israelis are deciding to leave the country temporarily in search of safety and a break from the strain of war.

At Ben-Gurion International Airport, travelers described the atmosphere as eerie, nearly deserted, and deeply unsettling. Mark, an Israeli citizen flying to Germany, said he began looking for a way out once he felt the situation was worsening. “I understood things were heading in a bad direction, so I started figuring out what to do,” he said. “I looked for a way out of the situation, and I found a flight, so we’re continuing on.”

Daniel, another Israeli traveler, said he was flying to Greece with his children to reunite with his wife, who has been stranded abroad for three weeks. He said the family needed a chance to rest after days of living under constant alerts. “We decided that we need to relax and sleep a little bit,” he said.

We need to relax and sleep a little bit

Both men described the emotional toll of daily missile fire and the abnormal scenes at the airport. Mark said the danger is matched by a constant sense of unease, especially when sirens sound in public. He recalled seeing people panic and run, sometimes crashing into one another in the chaos.

Daniel said the airport no longer felt like a civilian transportation hub. “The airport looks more like a military base than like a civil airport,” he said. “It’s pretty shocking and sad and frightening also.”

Mark said he had never seen Ben-Gurion Airport in such a condition. “It really isn’t normal,” he said, noting the scarcity of regular flights and the visible presence of military aircraft.

Despite the hardship, Daniel said he supports the broader military effort, arguing that Israelis are enduring the disruption in the hope of achieving a more lasting regional change. With rockets still falling daily and normal life effectively suspended, he said many Israelis understand that the situation may continue for weeks.