Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Tightened Travel Restrictions Spell Disaster for Tourism Industry
Life Lines
Student Journalism
Travel

Israel’s Tightened Travel Restrictions Spell Disaster for Tourism Industry

Aron Rosenthal
08/05/2021

Visitors from the US, France, Germany, Italy and Greece among those who must now self-isolate upon arrival

Any illusions still harbored by tourists and business owners alike that travel to Israel will return to normal anytime soon were dispelled by the Health Ministry’s announcement this week that as of August 11, everyone arriving from an additional 18 countries will be required to enter full isolation, regardless of their age and whether they have been vaccinated against or recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The countries to be added to the “Severe Travel Warning” list are Botswana, Bulgaria, Cuba, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malawi, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Rwanda, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United States.

The last item on this list is the one that most concerns business owners in the tourism and hospitality sector. This is because a large proportion of the groups that have been entering the country as part of a pilot program, or through the Birthright program, hail from the US.

Already on the “Severe Travel Warning” list are Cambodia, Colombia, Fiji, Guatemala, Honduras, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

And Israel has banned its citizens from traveling to 14 countries − Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Turkey, Russia, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan − unless they obtain permission from an exception committee.

A spokesperson from the Rent a Guide tour operator, told The Media Line, “Right now, the United States was one of the major countries that [sent people] to Israel as tourists, [and it] has now been put under an ‘orange’ label, which means that they’ll need to be self-isolating for at least seven days.”

Even before the latest government announcement, individual incoming tourism was not allowed, but some groups were being given special permission to enter the country via the pilot program or through educational trips.

Around 1,500 tourists visited Israel in July through the Tourism Ministry’s pilot project.

“Most of the groups originated in the US, with others coming from Europe, the UK and South America,” the ministry told The Media Line.

The Rent a Guide spokesperson said, “Groups like Taglit-Birthright were allowed in, but I’m imagining that will probably stop now, because if people from the States, where the majority of the Birthright groups come from, need to have at least seven days self-isolation, I’m imagining that they will not come to stay seven days in self-isolation before they start to travel [around Israel].”

Twenty-two tourist groups from the US have been approved for travel in August, a spokesperson from the Tourism Ministry told The Media Line, adding, however, that “it is natural that, as a result of the new restrictions, there will be a reduction in the number of group tourist arrivals. It is difficult at this early stage to assess the extent of the damage, as the situation can change at any time.”

Oren, a manager at the Rothschild and Diaghilev hotels in Tel Aviv, told The Media Line that both are worryingly empty.

“I can tell you that basically, right now, most of the tourists in our hotels are Israeli; there is not a lot of foreign tourism,” he said.

When asked about the prospects for Israel’s hotel industry later this year, Oren responded by saying, “I think we’re going to have a fourth lockdown in the next couple of months.”

The government announcement comes as the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the country, with new infections now averaging more than 3,000 per day.

With new cases reaching 32% of the January 16 peak and rising, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday that it will consider implementing severe restrictive measures.

“Avoid gatherings, and go get vaccinated − now. Otherwise, there will be no alternative to imposing sharper restrictions, including lockdowns,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, reinforced the prime minister’s message, saying, “We need to prepare the public and public opinion for a lockdown in September, which is a month in which the economic damage will be less [because of the Jewish High Holidays], and accelerate the immunization effort to try to prevent it.”

Aron Rosenthal is a student at the University of Edinburgh and an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.