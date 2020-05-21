Jerusalem Day a Time to Celebrate Hi-tech, Too (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Wendy Singer, executive director of Start-up Nation Central, tells The Media Line that Jerusalem’s active tech firms have doubled in past eight years

Israel on Thursday evening begins marking Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the city’s reunification in 1967.

Jerusalem is not as well-known as Tel Aviv when it comes to start-ups and hi-tech, but it is making a splash, as The Media Line hears from Wendy Singer, executive director of Start-up Nation Central, a non-profit aimed at promoting Israeli hi-tech.