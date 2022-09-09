The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordanian Tourism Is Almost Back to Pre-COVID Days
Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate the Epiphany beyond the east bank of the Jordan River at Al-Maghtas, the spot on river where the baptism of Jesus took place, on January 19, 2022 in Juwafat al-Kafrayn, Jordan. (Jordan Pix/Getty Images)
Life Lines
Travel
Jordan
tourism

Jordanian Tourism Is Almost Back to Pre-COVID Days

Daoud Kuttab
09/09/2022

Visits to Petra and to the Christian baptismal site on the Jordan River have witnessed the biggest tourism surge

Jordan’s tourism industry has almost totally regained its previous successful momentum, says Tourism Minister Nayef al-Fayez. He told Media Line that already “the Jordanian tourism sector has reached over 85% of the rates of tourists and revenues that were accomplished in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jordan’s Tourism Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Rifai added that, in the first eight months of 2022, over three million tourists have visited the country. “The number of tourists that entered Jordan since January was 3.174 million and the revenue of the tourism sector was 2.03 billion Jordanian dinars ($2.8 billion),” he said.

There were 3.67 million tourists to Jordan in 2019 with a revenue of 2.26 billion dinars, meaning that Jordan has reached over 85% of pre-COVID tourism numbers, noted the ministry spokesman.

The situation is returning to normal, and our offices have been busy with reservations. Already October and November are full.

Jordanian hotelier Hanna Sawalha, owner of Nebo Tours based in Amman, sounded upbeat about travelers to Jordan.

“The situation is returning to normal, and our offices have been busy with reservations. Already October and November are full,” Sawalha told the Media Line.

Sawalha credits the increase in tourists and tourism revenue to the low-cost flights approved by Jordan.

“I know that some of my tourism colleagues are not happy with low-cost flights, because they don’t directly benefit from them, but this has been a very good decision for Jordan and Jordanian tourism as a whole,” she said.

Visitors to Jordan come from different countries and have varied interests, ranging from religion to adventure to medical tourism.

Visits to Petra and to the Christian baptismal site on the Jordan River have witnessed the biggest tourism surge. Visitors to the Petra site, for example, have increased by 300%, according to tourism officials.

Some 10,000 Christian pilgrims have visited Al-Maghtas on the east bank of the Jordan, traditionally known as the location of the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist, so far this year with an increase of 400% over last year.

Engineer Rustom Makajian, who operates the baptismal site, told reporters that the increase of pilgrims from around the world in Jordan is a sign of growing interest in this particular UNESCO world heritage site.

Despite the previous drop in tourism due to the pandemic, plans to increase hotel space continue. This year the capital, Amman, witnessed the opening of the five-star Ritz Carlton hotel, and more and more hoteliers are trying to cater to the three- and four-star hotel business.

Nael Hashweh, a founding board member of the Gulf-based Rotana hotel chain, opened the Centro by Rotana hotel on Airport Road in west Amman this summer. He told The Media Line that business at his four-star-plus hotel has been better than expected.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.