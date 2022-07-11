The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Maccabiah To Host Israel’s First-Ever Women’s Hockey Tournament
The USA women's hockey team for the Maccabiah Games, Pais Arena, Jerusalem, July 10, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Watch Now
Life Lines
Sport
hockey
female athletes
Maccabiah
Israel
United States
Canada

Maccabiah To Host Israel’s First-Ever Women’s Hockey Tournament

Maya Margit and Dario Sanchez
07/11/2022

After yearslong struggle, teams from USA, Canada, and Israel set to face off in Jerusalem

Israel is set to host its first-ever women’s hockey tournament this week when teams from the United States, Canada, and Israel face off at the Maccabiah Games.

The inaugural tournament, which hits the ice on Wednesday, will see the teams from the three countries compete in a round-robin-style event at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem.

The 21st Maccabiah Games, often referred to as the Jewish Olympics, is one of the largest sporting events in the world and is taking place from July 12 to 26. The event features 10,000 athletes from 80 countries competing in over 40 sports.

At the Pais Arena, the 22 women that make up Team USA were hard at work preparing for their game against Team Israel on Wednesday.

Jodi Berris, a 43-year-old hockey player and coach who divides her time between Oregon and Utah, told The Media Line that the experience has so far been “amazing.”

“I’ve gotten to skate with amazing players from all over the United States,” Berris said. “I’m really excited to help elevate the game, grow the sport, and expose Israelis to women’s ice hockey.”

For these women, the journey to the Maccabiah Games was a long and arduous one.

In fact, it took nearly a decade of politicking and recruiting to get women’s hockey onto the ice in Israel.

The USA women’s hockey team for the Maccabiah Games practices at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem, July 10, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

One of the people who fought to make it happen is Team USA’s Chelsey Goldberg, who plays in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and the Boston Blades.

In 2013 Goldberg watched her twin brother take part in the Maccabiah Games in Israel and decided that she wanted to be a part of it.

“I watched him in 2013 and 2017,” Goldberg told The Media Line. “I actually tried playing with the men and it wasn’t able to happen, so I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to get women to the Maccabi Games.’”

Goldberg, 29, is from Los Angeles, California, and has played hockey since she was 12.

So how does it feel to be part of Israel’s inaugural women’s hockey tournament?

“It’s pretty surreal,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s hit me yet, to be honest. This is my first time in Israel so it’s adding to the overall experience. I’m overwhelmed. That’s all I can say.”

According to Devra Schorr, who oversees and manages the team, the goal is to break the ice for women’s hockey in Israel.

“In the States and in Canada you have enough players to make a Maccabi team,” Schorr, co-chair of Ice Hockey for Maccabi USA, related. “In the other countries it’s not as easy and it was not a predominant sport here in Israel.”

Schorr also spearheaded efforts to include women’s hockey in the Games.

Although ice hockey is probably one of the last sports anyone would associate with the extreme heat and aridity of Israeli summers, the team is hopeful that the tournament will give the public a taste of the sport and encourage greater numbers to participate in the years to come.

“These girls are very special,” Schorr related. “They’re all here for the right reasons. They want to play the sport that they love and incorporate this into the first trip of women ice hockey players here in Israel, compete and bring the love of the sport to the country.”

The USA women’s hockey team for the Maccabiah Games practices at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem, July 10, 2022. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

Women’s ice hockey has made in-roads in Israel in the past year.

The Israeli women’s team made its historic international debut in March at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Women’s World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

In addition, next year Israel will host the International Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship for Division III players, which is slated to start at the end of March in the northern Israeli city of Metula.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.