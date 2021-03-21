Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
More Than 300 Million People Are Celebrating Nowruz
Iranian people buy produce and flowers at a market in Tehran on March 19, 2021 in preparation for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. (Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)
Culture
Life Lines
Nowruz
New Year
Persian
Spring
Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

More Than 300 Million People Are Celebrating Nowruz

Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/21/2021

The 13-day Persian New Year celebration begins on the first day of spring

Nowruz is the Persian New Year, an ancient cultural celebration in which millions of people around the world celebrate the beginning of spring.

The 13-day holiday celebration begins on the first day of spring. The Iranian calendar is a solar calendar, meaning time is determined, through astronomical observations, by the Earth’s movement around the sun. So, the first day of the year always kicks off with the natural phenomenon of the vernal equinox, which this year was on March 20.

Even though it is referred to as an Iranian new year, it is not exclusive to Iran as other countries celebrate the festival. Nowruz has its roots in Iran and originates from Zoroastrianism, but is celebrated by different ethnic and religious groups.

The UN has praised Nowruz for promoting “peace and solidarity.”

Nowruz, which literally translates to “new day” in Persian, is a mostly secular holiday in Iran, as well as in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Families, which gather together to observe the rituals of the holiday, ring in the new year around a Haftsin table, one of several holiday customs during the Nowruz festive period, which also include house cleaning, visiting family and friends, and decorating the house with flowers and beautiful objects.

Haftsin, or Haft Seen, is the special table for Nowruz. The table contains seven items that start with the Persian letter S; Haft is the Persian word for seven.

Every item symbolizes something positive for the coming year:

Sumac, which is the crushed spice of berries, symbolizes the sunrise on the spice of life;

Senjed, which is sweet, dry fruit of the lotus tree, symbolizes love and affection;

Serkeh, which is vinegar, symbolizes patience and age;

Seeb, which are apples, symbolize health and beauty;

Sir, which is garlic, symbolizes good health;

Samanu, which is wheat pudding, symbolizes fertility and the sweetness of life;

Sabzeh, which is sprouted wheat grass, symbolizes rebirth and the renewal of nature.

March 21 was officially recognized in 2010 as International Nowruz Day by the United Nations at the request of countries including Afghanistan, Albania, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most celebrations this year are being kept to close family at home, or virtual.

Iranian leaders on Saturday, the first day of this year’s Nowruz celebrations, promised better times ahead for their people hit hard by economic hardship due to crippling US sanctions and the coronavirus.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the new year would be one of “production, support and the elimination of obstacles,” while the upcoming national election also makes it “important and sensitive.”

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, whose second term ends in June, said the past year was “the worst in 60 years in terms of oil revenues,” but he promised improvements, saying the economy is bouncing back.

“In the 42 years since the victory of the (Islamic) revolution, I cannot recall a year as hard and difficult as 1399 regarding economic constraints,” Rouhani added, referring to the year on the Persian calendar.

But the new year will see “wide access to vaccines and the coronavirus being brought under control, and the end of sanctions following three years of resistance,” he added.

Nowruz “promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families,” the United Nations says. It’s a time of reconciliation and neighborliness, “contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.”

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley @USEnvoyIran tweeted: “Wishing all who are celebrating #Nowruz a year of health, hope & prosperity. May this year lead Iran & the United States on a path to constructive engagement based on mutual interest, and may we strengthen the ties between the American and Iranian people. Eid-eh Shoma Mobarak!”

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Culture
MORE FROM Culture

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.