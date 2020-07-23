Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A PET scan of the human brain shows energy consumption. (Jens Maus/Wikimedia Commons)
Audio
Health
Life Lines

New Research Out of Jerusalem Could Help End Addiction Relapses (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
07/23/2020

The Media Line speaks with Hebrew University Prof. Ami Citri about the phenomenon of ‘incentive salience’ and a minute section of the brain called the claustrum

Researchers in Jerusalem have published findings in Current Biology that they believe show an association between a small and obscure part of the brain and what is known as “incentive salience,” which could have an impact on such issues as relapses in drug addictions.

The team, from the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences and the Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is led by Prof. Ami Citri and PhD student Anna Terem.

The Media Line spoke with Prof. Citri about the research and some of the possible implications.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.