New Research Out of Jerusalem Could Help End Addiction Relapses (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with Hebrew University Prof. Ami Citri about the phenomenon of ‘incentive salience’ and a minute section of the brain called the claustrum

Researchers in Jerusalem have published findings in Current Biology that they believe show an association between a small and obscure part of the brain and what is known as “incentive salience,” which could have an impact on such issues as relapses in drug addictions.

The team, from the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences and the Alexander Silberman Institute of Life Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is led by Prof. Ami Citri and PhD student Anna Terem.

The Media Line spoke with Prof. Citri about the research and some of the possible implications.