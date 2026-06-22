October 7 Reminders May Trigger Cannabis and Tobacco Cravings, Study Finds

Exposure to collective trauma in the news can produce an immediate rise in cravings among regular cannabis and tobacco users

Ever since October 7, 2023, Israelis have faced a surge in mental health challenges. Alongside that rise has come an increase in addiction, according to multiple studies that have emerged in recent months.

According to a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health, this is not only an Israeli problem. As people worldwide struggle with war, polarization, terrorism, displacement, and collective uncertainty, existential fears can rise and shape addictive behavior. Their latest study shows how reminders of collective traumatic events in the news media might influence addiction, even after the event itself has subsided.

The research demonstrates that mere reminders of collective trauma can cause an immediate and measurable spike in cravings for cannabis and tobacco among regular users.

Basically, the news is driving us crazy and making us more addicted

“Basically, the news is driving us crazy and making us more addicted,” one of the researchers, Dr. Uri Lifshin, told The Media Line.

Lifshin said this connects to a deeper issue: the psychological framework known as terror management theory.

“According to this model, humans are uniquely aware of their own mortality, and when confronted with existential threats, people instinctively deploy defenses to suppress terrifying thoughts,” a statement by the university explained. “The researchers suggest that for many individuals, the urge to smoke acts as a rapid proximal defense mechanism. It serves as a psychological shield that temporarily distracts the mind from the potentially paralyzing awareness of death and vulnerability.”

The researchers carried out two experiments. In the first, moderate to heavy cannabis users were shown an article about the October 7 attack on Israel, along with familiar images from the event. A separate group read an article about dental pain instead. Those who saw the October 7 article reported a much stronger urge to use cannabis.

Researchers then repeated the experiment with people who smoke tobacco every day. They found a similar result: After being reminded of the national trauma, participants reported a sharp increase in their craving for nicotine.

Lifshin added that general addiction moderators, such as feeling secure and loved by others, feeling connected to one’s group, or affirming core values, did not moderate the effect.

The message, Lifshin said, is that while there can be all kinds of medical and psychological treatments for addiction, the existential implications of exposure to collective trauma cannot be ignored. That means recognizing the deeper impact that collective trauma can have on people’s sense of security, meaning, and place in the world.

He said this should also serve as a message to those working in media and politics about how much additional reexposure is appropriate.

Not only did we experience it, but we are reexperiencing it all the time

“Not only did we experience it, but we are reexperiencing it all the time,” he said. “We are constantly reminded of it, and it takes a toll on our mental health. Maybe we should give it a rest a little bit or at least warn people.”

The study, “The effect of collective trauma on craving for cannabis and tobacco,” was published in the Journal of Health Psychology. It was co-authored by Dr. Vera Skvirsky, Dr. Uri Lifshin, Maayan Yacubovitz, and Hila Avnit.

Last year, a separate study by the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health found that Israelis may be developing a troubling dependence on prescription sedatives and other medications in the wake of the October 7 attack. More than a year later, 10% of the general population was still reporting high use of sedatives.

At the time, the center’s Prof. Dvora Shmulewitz told The Media Line that “this is not a surprising result of the war.”

Shmulewitz said that when people are under stress, they often use coping mechanisms they are used to.

They may even see the use of their prescription sedatives as reasonable

“They may even see the use of their prescription sedatives as reasonable,” Shmulewitz added. “However, when people start deciding for themselves how much to use and when, it often becomes problematic or even harmful.”

More recently, it was revealed during a January meeting of the Knesset Youth Committee that approximately 3,800 young people and adults struggling with substance abuse and behavioral addictions were identified and treated by welfare services last year. Of those, about 350 were young people in particularly vulnerable circumstances whose excessive substance use was linked to the ongoing national crisis.

Data provided to The Media Line by the Israel National Council for the Child showed that the rate of children referred to emergency rooms for drug use, measured per 100,000 children, increased by about 10% in 2024 compared with 2023. The rate has also tripled since 2012.

Lifshin added that additional studies are forthcoming linking exposure to collective trauma with post-traumatic stress disorder and other behavioral problems.

This report is part of Traumatech, a series developed and created by Maayan Hoffman and debuting on The Media Line. The series explores how Israel is building and exporting breakthrough mental health technologies that can transform life at home and bring hope to communities worldwide.