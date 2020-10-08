Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Over Half of Infected Israeli Students from Ultra-Orthodox Sector
Joshua Robbin Marks
10/08/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

More than half of Israeli students infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are from the country’s ultra-Orthodox communities, the Education Ministry revealed on Thursday.

Ultra-Orthodox students account for 19.39% of the country’s education system and 51.8% of the infected pupils, the report states, with a total infection rate of 1.75%, compared to 0.63% among non-ultra-Orthodox students.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel as of Thursday stood at 283,532, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, with 1,846 deaths and 220,046 recoveries.

Iraq

The largest annual religious gathering in the world is underway in Iraq, and authorities are concerned about the potential for a coronavirus outbreak, the Reuters news agency reports.

Many of the tens of thousands of Shi’ite Muslim pilgrims who have arrived at the holy city of Kerbala for the Arba’een religious observance are reportedly not social distancing or wearing masks. Authorities have closed the country’s borders to most foreign pilgrims, including around 3 million Iranians, although Iraqis are pouring into the city.

There were 394,566 total infections in Iraq as of Thursday, with 9,683 deaths and 323,815 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.

Morocco

Morocco on Thursday extended the country’s state of health emergency until November 10 as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of infections in the country as of Thursday stood at 140,024, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, with 2,439 deaths and 118,142 recoveries.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 17:00 UTC on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan39,6161,47033,0585,088
Algeria52,5201,77136,85713,892
Bahrain73,93226269,4114,259
Cyprus1,897241,369504
Djibouti5,423615,3539
Egypt104,0356,01097,492533
Iran488,23627,888399,30061,048
Iraq394,5669,683323,81561,068
Israel283,5321,846220,04661,640
Jordan20,2001315,57514,494
Kuwait109,441642101,3147,485
Lebanon48,37743321,12026,824
Libya40,29261623,13016,546
Mauritania7,5351627,212161
Morocco140,0242,439118,14219,443
Oman104,1291,00991,73111,389
Pakistan316,9346,544302,3758,015
Palestinian Territories43,25635936,5846,313
Qatar127,394218124,3272,849
Saudi Arabia338,1324,972323,7699,391
Somalia3,745993,010636
Sudan13,6688366,7646,068
Syria4,5042121,1983,094
Tunisia24,5423645,03219,146
Turkey329,1388,609288,95431,575
United Arab Emirates102,92943893,4799,012
Yemen2,0495931,328128
Total3,220,04677,6912,741,745400,610

 

