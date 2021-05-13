Parts of Mideast, North Africa Opening up as Ramadan Ends

Some countries mark Eid al-Fitr with loosening coronavirus restrictions

The Muslim world spent Ramadan under coronavirus restrictions. The end of the holy month is now marked by the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and some countries are looking to open up during and after the three-day celebration, which begins anywhere from May 12 to May 14 on the Islamic lunar calendar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared on Wednesday that the Anatolian nation’s sweeping shutdown would be lifted on May 17, when Eid al-Fitr ends there.

Egypt will lift restrictions on May 21, three days after Eid celebrations end in the country.

Some countries already began to lift coronavirus limits before the holiday, including Jordan, which removed its restrictions on evening activities on May 13.

Oman is set to do the same on Saturday.

Inoculated and COVID-recovered Bahrainis were allowed to eat indoors at restaurants and cafés when Eid al-Fitr began on Thursday.

Bahrain and the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday agreed in principle for the Gulf country to manufacture Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. That same day, Bahrain approved Sputnik Light, a single-dose Russian vaccine, for emergency use.

According to the Saudi Gazette, 20,569 prayer sites in the kingdom are set for worshippers’ arrival for Eid. The country is set to open all ports of entry on Monday.

The Arab Times reported that with the gradual reopening of Kuwait International Airport, 17,000 people are expected to go abroad during the holiday.

Iraq, however, announced a full lockdown starting May 12 and ending May 22. Exceptions include pharmacies, grocery stores and truck deliveries. The country has had a total of nearly 123,000 cases of COVID-19.

Tunisia is in full lockdown until Sunday amid a third wave of coronavirus that has swamped hospitals in what Premier Hichem Mechichi called “the worst health crisis in its [the country’s] history.”

Egypt, also experiencing a third wave of infection amid tight restrictions on mosque attendance during Eid al-Fitr, announced Thursday that it received 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots through the COVAX program, an initiative of the World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and other organizations.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 63,349 2,730 54,619 6,000 Algeria 124,682 3,350 86,857 34,475 Bahrain 194,289 705 178,458 15,126 Cyprus 70,358 341 39,061 30,956 Djibouti 11,389 151 11,221 17 Egypt 240,927 14,091 178,805 48,031 Iran 2,722,007 76,231 2,179,890 465,886 Iraq 1,132,092 15,883 1,028,627 87,582 Israel 839,042 6,379 831,855 808 Jordan 722,754 9,203 710,410 3,141 Kuwait 288,184 1,669 273,289 13,226 Lebanon 534,388 7,549 490,305 36,534 Libya 180,945 3,082 167,322 10,541 Mauritania 18,745 457 17,973 315 Morocco 514,432 9,088 501,692 3,652 Oman 202,713 2,148 186,391 14,174 Pakistan 870,703 19,336 776,315 75,052 Palestinian Territories 303,270 3,401 288,891 10,978 Qatar 212,423 522 205,160 6,741 Saudi Arabia 430,505 7,122 414,139 9,244 Somalia 14,486 753 6,325 7,408 Sudan 34,272 2,446 27,949 3,877 Syria 23,543 1,676 19,610 2,257 Tunisia 324,103 11,637 283,270 29,196 Turkey 5,072,462 43,821 4,801,291 227,350 United Arab Emirates 542,158 1,623 522,356 18,179 Yemen 6,498 1,277 3,003 2,218 Total 15,694,719 246,671 14,285,084 1,162,964

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.