(Blausen.com staff – 2014/Wikimedia Commons)
Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Researchers Think Some Antioxidants Aid in Spread of Colon Cancer (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
07/29/2020

The Media Line hears about ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ tendencies from Hebrew University Prof. Yinon Ben-Neriah

A team of scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem believes that some antioxidants, normally considered healthy for our diet, could actually promote the spread of cancer of the colon.

They discovered this in attempting to learn why the large intestine is such a magnet for cancer when compared to the small intestine just up the digestive road.

Their findings were published on July 29 in the journal Nature.

To hear more, The Media Line spoke with Prof. Yinon Ben-Neriah of the Lautenberg Center for Immunology and Cancer Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a co-leader of the team.

