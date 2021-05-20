Several Gulf States See Post-Eid Rise in New Coronavirus Cases

Bahrain sees highest single-day increase; Saudi Arabia again surpasses 1,000 new cases a day

In the wake of Eid al-Fitr, several countries are seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases.

On May 19, the number of new cases in Bahrain in a 24-hour period reached a new height, with 2,354 added COVID-19 cases.

In Saudi Arabia, where daily new cases dipped below 90 in January and remained below 1,000 most of the time since then, stood at 1,213 on May 19. The United Arab Emirates reports a slight trend increase in new cases this week, with 1,348 cases on May 19.

In vaccine news, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain declared on May 18 that they would start offering residents a third jab of Sinopharm to bolster immunity to coronavirus amid worries that it does not work as well as the other inoculations on the market, at a 79.34% effectiveness rate.

The state-sponsored Oman News Agency reported on May 19 that Oman’s health minister, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Saeedi, announced the pending arrival of approximately 200,000 doses weekly of an unnamed coronavirus vaccine starting in June.

Gulf News reported on May 17 that it had received its first shipment of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, with Chinese nationals being given first preference.

Iran received the second shipment of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine Sunday from COVAX, a joint effort led by the World Health Organization and Gavi – the vaccine alliance, along with other nonprofit organizations to get coronavirus inoculations more evenly distributed throughout the world. The Islamic Republic obtained its premier shipment on April 5. Tehran reported on May 19 that the country’s total number of infections was a little below 3 million.

When it comes to enforcement of coronavirus regulations, Qatar has been particularly stringent. The Peninsula in Qatar reported that on May 19, cases against 590 people accused of infractions such as going without masks and not practicing social distancing were sent to the Public Prosecution office.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Kuwait Times reported that the Kuwaiti government decided earlier in the week to loosen restrictions starting May 23, when restaurants would be allowed to host diners indoors, albeit with certain coronavirus precautions in place.

For the first time in over a year, Saudi Arabia is permitting its citizens to travel abroad starting May 24.

However, Egypt has extended its nighttime lockdown on May 19 for the rest of the month amid rising cases.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 65,080 2,782 55,687 6,611 Algeria 125,896 3,395 87,746 34,755 Bahrain 206,878 773 188,496 17,609 Cyprus 71,533 348 39,061 32,124 Djibouti 11,468 152 11,290 26 Egypt 249,238 14,498 183,696 51,044 Iran 2,804,632 77,994 2,290,613 436,025 Iraq 1,151,557 16,069 1,061,975 73,513 Israel 839,221 6,395 832,232 594 Jordan 727,612 9,314 710,445 7,853 Kuwait 294,693 1,703 280,940 12,050 Lebanon 537,043 7,651 503,774 25,618 Libya 182,350 3,097 169,070 10,183 Mauritania 18,957 457 18,197 303 Morocco 515,758 9,106 504,210 2,442 Oman 207,805 2,228 192,198 13,379 Pakistan 890,391 19,987 804,122 66,282 Palestinian Territories 304,532 3,448 295,643 5,441 Qatar 214,150 538 209,251 4,361 Saudi Arabia 436,239 7,201 420,671 8,367 Somalia 14,575 762 6,579 7,234 Sudan 34,272 2,446 27,949 3,877 Syria 23,884 1,714 21,460 710 Tunisia 329,925 12,032 291,515 26,378 Turkey 5,151,038 45,419 4,980,516 125,103 United Arab Emirates 551,430 1,642 531,459 18,329 Yemen 6,593 1,298 3,120 2,175 Total 15,966,750 252,449 14,721,915 992,386

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.