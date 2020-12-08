Tel Aviv-Jaffa Theater Brings Christmas Cheer to Children Despite Pandemic (VIDEO REPORT)

Santa wore a mask but did not disappoint the children

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the Christmas spirit of children all over the world. Even tradition has not been spared. Many holiday activities and events were canceled this year.

The directors of Almina Theater in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel, say that after a great deal of thought, they were not about to cancel their yearly multicultural Christmas festival. With a nod to the traditional holiday, an outdoor event ushered in the season – complete with a mask-wearing Santa Claus delivering holiday spirit to local children and adults.