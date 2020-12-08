You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Tel Aviv-Jaffa Theater Brings Christmas Cheer to Children Despite Pandemic (VIDEO REPORT)
Culture
Life Lines
Video
Christmas
coronavirus
Israel
Tel Aviv-Jaffa
Almina Theater

Tel Aviv-Jaffa Theater Brings Christmas Cheer to Children Despite Pandemic (VIDEO REPORT)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
12/08/2020

Santa wore a mask but did not disappoint the children

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the Christmas spirit of children all over the world. Even tradition has not been spared. Many holiday activities and events were canceled this year.

The directors of Almina Theater in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel, say that after a great deal of thought, they were not about to cancel their yearly multicultural Christmas festival. With a nod to the traditional holiday, an outdoor event ushered in the season – complete with a mask-wearing Santa Claus delivering holiday spirit to local children and adults.

