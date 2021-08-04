Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US-Israeli Startup Uses Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Real Estate Industry
Biztec
Life Lines
Real Estate
Artificial Intelligence
Israel
Startup

US-Israeli Startup Uses Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Real Estate Industry

Maya Margit
08/04/2021

Localize announces $25 million financing round for AI-driven platform that assists both buyers and brokers

Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize the real estate industry and make the homebuying process much more transparent, AI-driven startup Localize believes.

Headquartered in New York City, Localize was founded in Israel in 2012 and also has offices in Tel Aviv. The startup, which operates in Israel under the name Madlan, launched in the United States in 2019 and began working with real estate agents and brokerages earlier this year.

It has developed an AI- and big data-based platform that enables both buyers and brokers to streamline house-hunting, a traditionally low-tech process.

“Our goal is to reinvent homebuying,” Localize President and Chief Operating Officer Omer Granot told The Media Line. “We introduced AI and big data to create transparency and trust with homebuyers that I think is just lacking in today’s market.”

The platform collects information from billions of data points and transforms them into selectable attributes for prospective homebuyers, including proximity to popular stores, future construction projects, building violations, complaints and even natural light. Buyers can also tailor their searches via the startup’s hybrid human-AI adviser called Hunter, which creates a highly curated, ranked listing of properties that are then refined as users respond to suggestions.

US-Israel startup Localize’s platform uses AI and big data to provide ranked listings for home buyers. (Courtesy)

According to Granot, more than 40% of those who purchase homes wind up regretting their decision due to a lack of information.

“There really is no place to find all these things out, except Localize,” he asserted, calling the real estate industry’s current process “extremely outdated.”

Other real estate firms have also begun to incorporate high-tech solutions such as machine learning and AI algorithms into their products and services.

One of these is the Seattle-based Zillow, an online real estate giant founded by former Microsoft executives that has more than 135 million homes listed on its platform. Zillow uses machine-learning models to simplify the real estate transaction process and provide customized searches and home valuations.

Similarly, New York-based firm Skyline AI uses machine learning to analyze data from a number of sources to find optimal real estate deals that take into account a property’s condition and access to public facilities.

Localize on Wednesday announced that it had raised $25 million in a Series C funding round led by venture capital firm Pitango Growth, with additional financing from Israel’s Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot and other existing investors. So far, the company has raised $70 million.

Series C financing is the fourth stage of startup financing, and typically the last stage of venture capital financing.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the startup has experienced rapid growth in the NYC marketplace.

“We now have north of 40,000 people who have signed up for the service,” Granot said.

On the other end of the real estate spectrum, Localize also works with realtors and brokerages. While buyers can use the platform for free, agents pay a subscription fee for access to the system and the technology.

“Today, agents do much of the work manually,” Granot said. “The agent gives you a call, and they start to go through this process of asking you questions, profiling you, trying to find the right apartment for you, and sending you recommendations.”

Following the latest funding round, Chemi Peres, managing partner and co-founder of Pitango, is slated to join Localize’s Board of Directors.

Like Granot, he emphasized how cutting-edge technology can revolutionize the real estate sector.

“Buying a home is one of the most important financial and life decisions many people make,” Peres said in a statement shared with The Media Line. “The ability to use tools that automate and digitalize this process, combined with insights that are produced using algorithms which run on massive amounts of data, makes the results quick, accurate, and fully fitted to the client’s needs.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Biztec
MORE FROM Biztec

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.