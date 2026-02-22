‘We Are More Than the Darkness They Confine Us To,’ Syrian Palestinian Ballet Dancer Tells TML

From a rooftop in a refugee camp to the world’s most powerful stages, Ahmad Joudeh dances to represent a region often overlooked and confined to “darkness” in the realm of artistic expression

Editor’s Note: At a time when headlines are dominated by war, loss, and division, The Media Line has launched a new series, Stories of Hope, to make room for something often missing from the news cycle: stories that illuminate resilience, meaning, and the human capacity to endure and build, even in difficult circumstances. These pieces do not deny hardship or pain. Rather, they explore moments of purpose, courage, creativity, and connection—sometimes quiet, sometimes bold—that remind us what is still possible.

Ahmad Joudeh began his story with a definition he insists matters—he was not simply “a refugee” in Syria, but someone born into a system designed to keep him a refugee forever.

“I used to say, ‘stateless refugees,’ but I recently participated in the World Economic Forum. Talking with leaders—from the biggest to the smallest—opened my mind to a new description, because this camp was for Palestinian refugees who left Palestine in 1948,” he told The Media Line.

“My father’s generation was born in that camp. My generation was also born in that camp—which means, technically, we are not refugees. We didn’t leave one country for another to ask for asylum. So, the best way to define us is ‘stateless people.’ Our grandparents were refugees. We were born in Syria, but the right of belonging was taken from us by the Assad regime,” he added.

Within Yarmouk Camp, the childhood images he returned to are specific and intimate—a grandfather with a keffiyeh, stories told at home about exile, and a strong connection to his Syrian roots.

“They taught us our whole life in the camp that we are Palestinians. I felt special because I felt half Palestinian, half Syrian—my mother is Syrian. I can go to Palmyra and speak the accent. I can see her uncle doing the twirling and the dervish rituals. That’s where I get it from—the drums, the rituals, the songs,” he noted.

“Yet I could go to the camp and see my grandfather with his keffiyeh. … He was proud that I was his first grandson, and my name is like his. I felt like a prince. We learned about Palestine. I heard stories from my grandmother and grandfather. I didn’t read them online—I know what happened because my grandmother told me. They lived in Tiberias. They lived in Nazareth,” he added.

Joudeh described art as inherited, but dance as forbidden—especially for a boy in the camp. His father, an artist himself, shaped him through music and sculpture, but tried to stop his dancing out of fear of judgment and societal expectations.

“My father taught me music and sculpting. I made sculptures since I was a little kid. This is why I decided to become the sculpture myself—that’s how I shaped my body. He was scared for me. He always thought it would ruin my life as a male in the camp,” he recalled.

“But I told him, ‘I’m not going to stay in the camp my whole life.’ … I went to the English school in Yarmouk. I was about 10 years old. I said, ‘I’m going to be an international dancer; I need English.’ People laughed at me and told me to keep dreaming,” he added.

He linked that dream to a philosophy that became a through-line later: belief as discipline, belief as survival.

“It’s belief. I know it sounds cliché. If you believe in yourself—believe it, live it—it will become true. Live it from the moment you think about it. This is how you reach the dream,” he noted.

Joudeh framed his life as already constrained—the “refugee” label as a political economy, and the condition of being stuck in limbo.

“Syria is considered a host country. The United Nations supports host countries every year. If you multiply the number of refugees, you get more money and more support. I believe this is why they didn’t give us nationality—why they didn’t give us citizenship,” he said.

Mobility, he said, was a struggle because stateless people do not hold passports.

“We had what’s called a travel document for Palestinian refugees in Syria. It didn’t count as a passport at all. It didn’t exist in any system. When we toured in Arab countries, we needed invitations for stateless people from the highest level. For example, when we went to Oman, the invitation had to come from the sultan himself—otherwise they wouldn’t let us into the country,” he added.

Assad bombed the refugee camp, and this marked, for Joudeh, the beginning of an abrupt material collapse: a home destroyed, a life reduced to intangible memories, and the impossibility of financial recovery.

“Our building fell—they bombed it, and everything we had was in it. Suddenly, we had only what we were wearing. Everything was gone,” he recalled.

That destruction triggered his family’s displacement just a few meters away from the camp.

“We couldn’t afford to rent a place in Damascus. We moved literally across the first checkpoint between ISIS [Islamic State] and the Assad government’s positions. Where we lived, you could walk one minute and see ISIS,” he said.

His timeline tightened in 2016 when he graduated from high school and was required to do mandatory military service, despite being stateless.

“After I graduated, I had three months to prepare myself and join the army. Even though we are stateless people, they still let us join the army, and they put us on the front line,” Joudeh said.

This became the hinge of his story. He was preparing his papers to join the army, and he was receiving threats from ISIS for posting YouTube content of himself dancing, when he received a call from the Netherlands that changed everything.

“I got a Facebook friend request from a journalist wearing a helmet—there was destruction behind him. I got scared. ISIS used to call me and threaten me because they wanted to cut [off] my head. They would post my pictures online and say, ‘We want his head,’ and people would write, ‘This is his address. His mother lives here. Go get her.’ So, I couldn’t imagine accepting that friend request,” he said.

“Then I received a call from an unknown number—normally that was ISIS calling. I was angry that day. I remember I was on a bicycle the whole time because I didn’t have money for the bus. I stopped the bike because the phone was ringing, and I had to cross a checkpoint. I took the phone, ready to scream, and suddenly it was a woman,” he added.

The woman worked for the Syrian government, Joudeh said, and was calling to ask him to accept the friend request from a Dutch journalist who planned to film dancers in Syria for a report.

“He came to Syria and filmed me. He got to know me through my video on YouTube. It was the video I posted during those three months before the army. I took my mother’s phone and went to the house’s rooftop and did the dance—’Skin and Bones’. I filmed myself and posted it. I thought it was the last time I would ever dance, because I was going to join the army. I thought: if the world notices, they will know there was a dancer here,” he continued.

Then Joudeh convinced the journalist to film ISIS outposts, such as the area around Yarmouk Camp, at their own risk.

“I grew up in those areas. They kicked us out. Five people in my family were killed there, so it was important for me,” he said.

From there, they filmed in Palmyra, a place tied directly to his mother—whose amphitheater became a symbol of ISIS executions—and where he danced with his mother as the only audience.

“I wanted to dance in Palmyra, on the amphitheater there, because that was my first show ever, and it’s where my mother is from. I grew up playing there. I know it by heart. I danced in that theater where they executed people—literally two months after it happened. My mom was my only audience,” he elaborated.

Joudeh thought this would be the last testament of his dancing, but the video taken by the journalist went viral, changing his life.

“I said to the journalist before he left that nothing would have helped me. I just wanted him to carry this legacy with him to show the world I was there. Then he called, saying the video had gone viral. After that, the Dutch National Ballet offered me a scholarship. They gave me a visa on paper. I went to the Netherlands,” he explained.

Despite being grateful for the opportunity and his new life in the Netherlands, he described the psychological torment of leaving his family behind.

“I was performing two shows a day. … People thought it was amazing, but for me it was torture. I left my family in the war. My family could see ISIS from the rooftop. And I was here, eating whatever I found—bananas—and thinking they would love to have this life. I felt like a star, and everyone was nice to me, and I felt guilty. I wanted to go back—but if I went back, they would kill me because everyone knew me,” he said.

During that period, the documentary Dance or Die, based on the report, was filmed, but he said he felt heavy pressure and a lack of boundaries. In 2016, a short television report by Dutch journalist Roozbeh Kaboly showed him dancing amid the rubble of Yarmouk and Palmyra, images that quickly drew wide attention after airing in the Netherlands. The footage caught the eye of Ted Brandsen, the artistic director of the Dutch National Ballet, who that same year established the “Dance for Peace” fund to support Joudeh’s move to the Netherlands and his studies at the Dutch ballet academy through a scholarship.

After his arrival, the Dutch National Ballet, building on Kaboly’s reportage, took part in filming sections of a longer documentary tracing Joudeh’s journey from Syria to the Netherlands. He later said the project became overwhelming, as cameras followed him constantly and framed him primarily as a victim, rather than in the way he understood himself—as a hero.

“I woke up and found a camera in my face. I didn’t know how to put boundaries. I didn’t know I could say no. I was afraid that if I said no, they would send me back to Syria or throw me out,” he said.

He accepted the recognition but distanced himself from the experience. The documentary Dance or Die went on to win an International Emmy Award in 2019 in the Arts Programming category at the ceremony in New York.

“They made a documentary out of that reportage—Dance or Die. It won an International Emmy. But it was not good. It felt pushed and not the real me,” he noted.

He also described how media framing affected him after he received international attention.

“Strangers would see me in the street and start crying at me. It portrayed me more as a victim, and this label didn’t belong to me. I went to the Dutch National Ballet media office and asked for a break,” he said.

During that period, Joudeh was struggling financially, working on various shows in Europe to continue supporting his family in Syria. He also began to develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and realized he needed to address his mental health.

“At New Year, with the fireworks, I realized I had severe PTSD. I blacked out and ended up in the hospital. I didn’t know what was happening. Then I started therapy. It took a long time—three and a half years,” he said.

After the documentary was released in 2018, and the attention intensified following its International Emmy win in 2019, the pressure coincided with constant rehearsals for Sleeping Beauty at the Dutch National Ballet. He experienced a mental breakdown, left the academy for a period, and lived with only basic necessities in a rented container in Amsterdam, trying during that time to sustain himself as a freelance dancer in Europe.

“I left during Sleeping Beauty rehearsals—the day before the show. It was dramatic. They told me to rest, but I really wanted to leave. So, I walked out, found a container in Amsterdam, left everything they gave me, took only my clothes, and started my life from zero again,” he recalled.

The shift signaled a more independent direction, marked by the creation of his own foundation and a new phase of authorship. He said he asked for support in the form of work, not donations. In 2021, he received Dutch citizenship and, in May of that year, performed during the interval of the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union. That same month, he founded the nonprofit Dance or Die Foundation and served as its artistic director. In September, he also published the English-language edition of his memoir, Dance or Die.

“Every time I have work, I go wherever my work takes me. I’m responsible for my mother, my sister, my brother, myself. We adopted an orphan girl into the family. I support cousins in Syria studying medicine and engineering—they don’t have money. They all live in one room,” he said.

“I’m carrying the whole family because I believe in young people—they are our future. I refused donations. I always worked,” he added.

These days, Joudeh locates himself between continents. “I work in a ballet company in San Diego, Golden State Ballet, and I also freelance in Europe. I spend summers in Amsterdam and winters in San Diego,” he said.

Even at the peak of recognition, he described an absence that persists: His family has never seen him perform outside Syria.

“They can’t travel,” he said, noting that most of his family was stateless, and “those who have Syrian citizenship can still not travel easily and still face restrictions. My family has never seen me dance outside Syria,” he noted.

“I’m the only one in the family with a different nationality: Dutch. I obtained Dutch nationality after three and a half years. I danced for the King and Queen of the Netherlands. I gave the Queen my book, and she read it. I felt respected and honored, but it’s still a wound in my heart that Arab media never talks about me in a good way,” Joudeh said.

He described receiving messages from young people who see him as proof of an alternative path—alongside receiving daily death threats.

“People write to me: ‘You’re doing what we dream of doing. Please keep going for us. You represent us in a beautiful way. Show the world we have beauty and art—not only war. Transform our culture to the world. You are our reflection,’” he said.

“And at the same time, every day I wake up and see: ‘You should be buried alive. You should be killed. You should be burned.’ Every day. But what is my guilt? Dancing?” he added.

Joudeh addressed the hate with a moral argument about representation, dignity, and the importance of art in a region so often reduced to violence.

“My mom was taken to prison; the Assad regime took her—because I did the dance for the European Parliament. They asked for $3,500 to get her out. After that, ISIS attacked her—nine men went to her house, the one she was renting, the one where I performed on the rooftop beside Yarmouk. They stole everything, and she said, ‘If you catch him, kill him. I don’t want him,’ just so she would stay alive,” he said.

“I’m paying the price for what I do. Everyone is paying the price. But I need people in the Middle East—when they think I should be buried alive—to think: why am I fighting for your rights? Why am I trying to be the beautiful image of the Middle East? Do you want everyone to be ISIS?” he said.

“Why not one of us become a ballet dancer, so he can be an elegant voice for us? Why do we have to fight and kill to be heard? Why not dance, reach the biggest stages, and be heard? Why not choose beauty instead of darkness?’” he continued.

Joudeh also described helping others—directly, materially, and repeatedly.

“People reach out to me all the time. I helped so many people from the Middle East. I helped by putting them in the right context, supporting them financially so they could reach safety. I’m giving back what happened to me. I helped a dancer come to America—he was one of my students,” he noted.

He described the rupture of identity in exile—stateless in Syria, then contested in the diaspora, then threatened even in Amsterdam.

“I lived my whole life stateless because my family came from Palestine, and then I was told abroad by Palestinians I’m not one of them, and the same from the Syrian community. This conflict hit me in a very sensitive time—when I was dealing with PTSD. So, I said to myself: If I am something, I am Syrian. I was born in Syria. I grew up in Syria. My father was born in Syria. My mother is Syrian. I studied dance in Syria. My connection to Palestine is through my grandparents,” he said.

“Even in Amsterdam, I’m very careful. My posters were all over the city for a show coming up. One of them had a hole in the head—before my performance. Police got involved,” he added.

After being depicted through other people’s eyes, he decided to film a second documentary that he said better reflects his work and identity.

“In 2023, I worked with a director and producers from LA, and we made a new movie called The Dancer. That is how I want to be seen. That is the film I support. I went back to Syria and filmed there. I saw my mother; I saw my family. I filmed in Beirut. The Dancer is the best way to describe who I am,” he noted.

Near the end of his story, he returned to where he began: the right of belonging. At Davos, he said, he tried to raise that demand directly with Syria’s leadership—and was stood up.

“I did this in Davos by asking the new High Commissioner of UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] to push the new Syrian government on stateless people’s recognition and nationality. I booked a session with the new Syrian president in Davos, but he did not show up,” he noted.

“I was also ready to confront him on issues regarding the persecution of minorities in Syria. Personally, I do not trust this character since his past is tied to something I am very aware of. I do not know what the future of Syria will be, but it doesn’t look good as of now,” he added.

He rejected being portrayed as a victim, insisting on agency—and on the region’s youth, whom he said would pursue art if given opportunities.

“Why do people want to say ‘victim’? I’m not a victim. I’m a hero—that’s how I always felt. Our youth is also victim of misinterpretation. If given the chance, they will pursue art and not guns,” he asserted.

“It makes me sad to see the different path I took compared to my classmates. Some of them joined ISIS because they saw no other opportunity presented to them. If you only provide tools for a violent society and no educational path, that’s what you get in return. We can be more than the darkness they confine us to,” he added.

Joudeh described his unique style of dance as a blend of Sufi dance and classical ballet. Unlike traditional Sufi dance, which moves in a closed circle, his choreography emphasizes spiral motion—reflecting his reading of the universe as movement through space rather than repetition in place. Inside the whirling skirt, he performs classical ballet vocabulary—pirouettes, extensions, and grounded footwork—challenging both Western ballet norms and Middle Eastern expectations of masculinity on stage. For him, the body becomes both discipline and protest, spirituality and structure.

“During the lockdown, I felt I needed my own artistic identity. I didn’t want to only do classical ballet, and I didn’t want to only do Sufi dance. I wanted to bring them together. I started working for hours with the skirt, asking myself: Why is Sufi dance always a circle? When you look at the universe, planets don’t move in circles—they move in spirals through space,” he said.

“I created a contemporary vision of Sufi dance as a spiral, not a circle. Inside that skirt, I do classical ballet technique—fifth position, développés, jumps. For me, this is not only movement; it’s identity. It’s saying that spirituality, discipline, masculinity, and beauty can exist together in one body,” he added.

Joudeh’s goal, he said, is to expand this in the Arab world.

“I have all the notes, my notebooks, three or four of them written in Arabic, in case I want to create this method in an Arab style. We have the Russian ballet, the Italian ballet, the American ballet, the French ballet—why not the Arab ballet?” he mused.

“Imagine going to watch Shahrazad ballet, or Zenobia ballet, or these big stories like One Thousand and One Nights from Arab lenses. I would love to do this, but I don’t have a country, an Arab country, that currently supports that. Hopefully in the future,” he said.

Joudeh ended by describing a long-term hope—making his own history one day.

“I have a lot of hope, because I’m a fighter and a survivor. … I wish and I dream to see an Arabian ballet company with an Arab style where I will be an old man sitting in the auditorium, watching them dance, and being so proud that I started that. Of course, that is my biggest vision—my biggest dream to give back to my region and my people,” he concluded.