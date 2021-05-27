With Improving COVID Numbers, MENA Region Attempts to Draw Visitors From Abroad

Saudi Arabia reportedly close to allowing foreign visitors, contributes $100 million to bolster global tourism

As Israel opened up its borders to small groups of inoculated visitors from abroad for the first time since 2020, Saudi Arabia is reportedly close to renewing its tourist visa program for overseas visitors.

The reported decision comes on the heels of Riyadh’s announcement May 26 that it would contribute $100 million to a novel International Fund for Comprehensive Tourism with the World Bank, to help support the beleaguered industry worldwide as it tries to recover from the financial toll of the pandemic. That same day, the UN World Tourism Organization opened its first bureau outside of Spain in the Saudi Arabian capital.

While COVID-19 numbers have improved in Saudi Arabia and Israel, Egypt, which is struggling to lower its rate of coronavirus infections, has allowed outdoor venues such as beaches and parks, as well as dining establishments, to remain open despite closures and more stringent restrictions in other sectors.

Elsewhere in region, Reuters reports that the United Arab Emirates announced on May 25 that all in-person activities and events would require vaccination for entry, including cultural activities and other public functions, starting June 6.

Qatar announced on May 26 that it would start relaxing restrictions, allowing venues including gyms and sporting events to open, albeit not at full capacity.

Its neighbor, Bahrain, however, is struggling to contain a surge in infections that compelled the government to shut down public spaces including malls and restaurants for 14 days, beginning on May 27. On May 23, Bahrain recorded its largest number of deaths in a single day, a total of 24, since the start of the pandemic last year.

Roya News reported that on May 26 Jordan vaccinated the highest number of citizens against the coronavirus in one day since it started administering vaccine doses, with over 78,000 people receiving shots.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 12:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 69,130 2,881 56,962 9,287 Algeria 127,646 3,440 88,861 35,345 Bahrain 226,416 887 199,713 25,816 Cyprus 72,159 357 67,625 4,177 Djibouti 11,514 153 11,350 11 Egypt 257,275 14,850 188,567 53,858 Iran 2,875,858 79,384 2,396,540 399,934 Iraq 1,181,698 16,267 1,094,140 71,291 Israel 839,416 6,406 832,582 428 Jordan 733,198 9,407 712,929 10,862 Kuwait 303,039 1,751 288,289 12,999 Lebanon 539,271 7,697 513,884 17,690 Libya 184,472 3,115 171,006 10,351 Mauritania 19,287 461 18,350 476 Morocco 517,808 9,131 506,061 2,616 Oman 213,784 2,303 197,080 14,401 Pakistan 911,302 20,540 831,744 59,018 Palestinian Territories 306,795 3,483 299,559 3,753 Qatar 216,397 552 211,896 3,949 Saudi Arabia 444,780 7,295 427,462 10,023 Somalia 14,632 767 6,685 7,180 Sudan 35,289 2,600 27,949 4,740 Syria 24,315 1,750 21,577 988 Tunisia 338,853 12,398 298,855 27,600 Turkey 5,212,123 46,787 5,057,713 107,623 United Arab Emirates 563,215 1,664 543,023 18,528 Yemen 6,688 1,313 3,306 2,069 Total 16,246,360 257,639 15,073,708 915,013

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.